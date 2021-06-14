Five questions for Nikki Fultz

1 You've been a member of Fort Wayne Pride's board of directors for more than two decades. What changes have you seen – either with the organization or residents' response to it – during that time?

I joined Fort Wayne Pride as a teenager and could never have imagined it would be what it is today. I have watched the organization evolve from holding a one-day event each year to holding year-round events including a two-day festival and providing ongoing resources for our community. We have grown enough to establish a Giving Back Initiative, providing holiday assistance to LGBTQ families in need and scholarships to LGBTQ youth. It has also been amazing to watch acceptance for our community grow in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area which has increased attendance over the years.

2 June is Pride Month. What does that mean for the organization and for you, personally?

In June 1969, LGBTQ people, mostly trans women of color, stood up to the police after years of persecution leading to the Stonewall Riots (in New York City), considered to be the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. June provides an opportunity for us to remember the sacrifices of those who fought so hard to get us to where we are today and to renew our sense of community to continue working for full equality. Although Fort Wayne Pride is celebrated in July (due to venue availability), we have events in the month of June.

Personally, I have enjoyed the increased support our community has received recently, and it truly gives me hope that future generations will not know the discrimination that people have experienced.

3 The pandemic derailed so much, including celebrations Fort Wayne Pride had planned for 2020. What lessons did you take away from that experience?

I have always known the power of community, especially in the LGBTQ community who have historically experienced rejection. Although things have gotten significantly better in recent years, 2020 brought about a renewed sense of the importance of community.

I had many people contact me who were going through a crisis and looking for resources. People need to feel connected, and I am lucky to be a part of an organization that creates events where people can not only feel connected, but feel welcomed and accepted.

4 What can we expect for Pride 2021?

Pride 2021 will see some changes from past Prides, both due to COVID and the fact that the festival is growing.

One of the biggest changes will be the expansion of our footprint during the day on Saturday, July 24th to include both the east and west sides of Headwaters. This expansion will allow for us to have a second stage and more spacing between our vendor booths. We will not have a Pride March this year, but are looking forward to bringing it back in 2022.

Outside of these changes, attendees can expect the same things they have always enjoyed about the festival: live entertainment including our Saturday night drag show, vendor market, nonprofit resource fair, beer tent, workshops, food plaza, KidSpace and a positive, welcoming weekend for both the LGBTQ community and our straight allies.

5 The past year, despite its myriad challenges, also has brought to the forefront of national discussions important discussions about diversity and inclusion. How do we keep those conversations going, and why is that important?

The LGBTQ community knows firsthand what it is like to be persecuted for who you are. Anytime there are injustices brought to light, it can bring discomfort for some, but an opportunity for growth, not only as individuals but as a society. We must learn to listen to others' experiences with an open mind and figure out how to move forward to avoid a continuation of that problem. There are topics like race and sexuality that have long been avoided, but we have to begin and continue these dialogs to create a safe, welcoming community for all.