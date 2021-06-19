Word is out on states' misspellings

The pandemic affected so much. That includes spelling, apparently.

A recent analysis of web search data from Google revealed the most commonly misspelled word in each state; COVID-19-related words topped the list.

AT&T Experts analyzed data from March 2020 to March 2021, finding the most frequently misspelled word was “quarantine,” which often was spelled “corn teen.” “Quarantine” was the most misspelled word in 12 states, including Indiana.

“Coronavirus” (“caronavirus”) came in third, with six states misspelling it the most often.

“It makes sense that at the height of a global pandemic, 'quarantine' and 'coronavirus' were in the top three of most searched misspelled words,” a report detailing the analysis says. “But while those seem like no-brainers, common words like 'every' and 'which' still broke into the top 10 as well.”

Other words some Americans have a hard time spelling:

“Exercise” (“excersice”)

“Government” (“goverment”)

“Definitely” (“definitly,” “definately” and “defiantly”)

“Favorite” (“favourite”) was often misspelled in Ohio and Kentucky, and Michiganders misspelled “coronavirus.” Illinois residents also had a hard time with “coronavirus.”

Washington, D.C. residents were the only ones to frequently misspell “succeed” (“suceed”), which seems fitting.

Tyme to tern awn spel chek.