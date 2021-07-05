Five questions for Steve McDaniel

1 It's summer, and that's probably the busiest season for the city parks in terms of visitors. What are the busiest areas in the summer months, and how are those areas staffed?

Summer is the time when we are at our peak need for programming and seasonal staffing. Our grounds and maintenance crews, camps, swimming pools, Lifetime Sports Academy, golf courses, athletics, playground programs and youth sports are all very busy and require additional employees every summer. Staffing is definitely down in 2021, and our swimming pools and playground programs took the hardest hit.

2 What types of jobs does the Parks and Recreation Department need help with this summer? Are many positions still open?

Lifeguards, pool attendants, recreation program leaders, and grounds and maintenance jobs are just some of the open positions we currently have within the department. We are also looking for staff to operate the Sweet Breeze Canal Boat, which recently returned to the rivers for tours.

3 Are there particular summer jobs that are most challenging to fill? If so, what are they and why?

There are certainly some challenging positions to fill, and it's more difficult this year for a variety of reasons. We hire many people from the education field, but school systems are also hiring for summer school this season. Plus, our younger employees are busier with internships and other activities than they were 10-15 years ago. We work hard to offer competitive wages, but there are certainly many private-sector employers who have higher-paying positions.

4 Why should someone consider summer Parks work?

Working for the parks is often about more than just the paycheck. For many staff, this is their first job and we teach many skills that can be carried with them throughout their lives. We teach customer service, safety, money handling, personal work ethic, how to present themselves to the public and their peers, and so much more. We also see so many of our employees become lifelong friends after working in our programs. Above all that, our staff loves to be outside, in the fresh air and providing great programming for our citizens.

5 How can residents find out more about what jobs are available and apply? Is there a deadline for applications?

We still have open positions in several areas of the department. Applicants can go online to fortwayneparks.org or cityoffortwayne.org and click on employment.