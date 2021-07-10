K's willed their way to team's 10th title

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge was lit this week in Halloween colors.

We're a few months from the annual fall festival of ghosts and goblins, but the busy gateway to downtown Fort Wayne shone black and orange for good reason. The Komets were scary good en route to the team's 10th championship as a franchise and first Kelly Cup, securing their spot atop the ECHL.

The team finished off the South Carolina Stingrays July 2.

“The Komets represent a rich tradition of professional hockey in Fort Wayne and we're honored to recognize them,” Mayor Tom Henry, who proclaimed Thursday “Fort Wayne Komets Day,” said in a statement. “We congratulate the Komets organization and thank them for being a respected partner in our community.”

It's hard enough to capture a championship, but this year – with COVID-19 looming over everything – might have provided the toughest circumstances. The team underwent nearly 800 tests for the coronavirus, and none were positive – an extraordinary testament to their willingness to work hard and follow rules to ensure the hockey season would be played.

Komets players also endured grueling travel and playing in subpar facilities, including practice rinks in Kansas and South Carolina. Team executives were worried about finances because losses endured during the pandemic had already sapped funds.

As The Journal Gazette's Justin Cohn put it recently, anyone wanting to put an asterisk on the Komets' accomplishment because of things such as playing fewer games than normal “just wasn't paying attention to what was going on this season.”

It turns out the Komets possessed what legendary Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight insisted were crucial elements to winning a championship.

“The key is not the will to win,” The General once said. “Everybody has that. It is the will to prepare to win that is important.”