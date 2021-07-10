Mystery illness thinning state's bird population

The case of what's killing birds across Indiana remains a mystery.

And it appears state officials are no closer to solving it.

The state Department of Natural Resources in late May began receiving reports of sick and dying songbirds – 400 of them so far, including blue jays, American robins, Northern cardinals, starlings and common grackles. They have been found in Allen and at least 50 other counties.

The birds have tested negative for West Nile virus, avian influenza, salmonella and other known illnesses. Samples have been sent to a state laboratory, and Indiana officials are working with the U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center to investigate.

No answers yet, though.

State Ornithologist Allisyn Gillet said during a recent news conference that she's working now to rule out illnesses and waiting for test results to come back.

“I like to compare it to trying to find an unknown object in a haystack,” she said. “I want to say needle in a haystack, but we don't even know what that needle looks like.”

The birds have shown signs of neurological illness: tremors, weakness and stumbling. They also have crusty discharge from the eyes.

DNR has asked Indiana residents to remove bird baths and feeders to try to stop the spread of whatever is out there.

Residents can report sick birds at in.gov/dnr.