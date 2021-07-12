Five questions for Olivia Lusher

1 Every summer seems to bring urgent calls for blood donors. Why is that the case, and is it true this year?

The summer tends to slow down for blood collection because the schools are a huge platform for blood drives, and they aren't in session during the summer months. This was also an area of impact due to COVID as the Red Cross was not able to go into schools during the school year. We are hoping that the 2021 school year presents opportunities for us to engage with our youth by hosting blood drives on their campuses as well as engaging with the youth through our programs such as Prepare with Pedro and the Pillowcase Project.

As many people return to pre-pandemic activities and resume travel to visit loved ones, the Red Cross asks the public to remember the needs of patients this summer, and the Red Cross has blood drives in communities as well as at our fixed sites.

2 What effect did COVID-19 have on blood and platelet collections? Are vaccines required for donors?

COVID-19 presented challenges for blood and platelet collections.

Today, there is great hospital demand for blood as patients who previously deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, therefore requiring increased blood transfusions.

Hospitals are also responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen red cell demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 – more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide transfusions.

Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility. Vaccines are not required for donors, but they will be required to wear masks and maintain social distance guidelines.

3 Disaster relief is another key role for Red Cross volunteers. How have those operations been affected in the past 15 months?

Disaster relief didn't stop because of COVID-19. Rather, we pivoted to provide the same great service while still ensuring the safety for our community members and volunteers. In order to provide the support community members needed during a disaster, we created ways to engage and support virtually as well as creating an electronic payment system for those who need immediate resources without the physical presence of a Red Cross volunteer. As previously mentioned, we also pivoted many of our preparedness programs to a virtual platform, so we could still educate and prepare people for disaster while following COVID-19 guidelines.

4 You came on board last August, from a position at Trine University. What attracted you to working with the Red Cross?

I have spent my entire career in the service industry.

Having taught and been an administrator in education, I saw firsthand the need and importance of preparing our youth for the unexpected.

Although I knew of our biomedical services prior to my employment, it was the educational programs and outreach that drew me to this opportunity. Disasters and tragedies can't always be avoided, but empowering people to be prepared and resilient are important to their quality of life.

The Red Cross has developed a systematic continuum of outreach and care that inspired me to join the team. I hope to further serve as a conduit of resources and a beacon of hope for those in need. Having a mission to alleviate human suffering is so inspiring, and I am proud to be a part of that mission.

5 What have you learned about the Red Cross in the past year that you didn't know?

Each day I learn something new, and I love that. One thing I learned is that the Red Cross is an important piece of the communication within the Service to the Armed Forces, one of our lines of service. Having a father and brother who both served in active duty in the military, I personally have never needed the resources of Service to Armed Forces, but I am so humbled by the stories that have been shared.

For those who do not know, the American Red Cross Hero Care Network provides emergency communications and critical services to military members, veterans and their families all over the world seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.