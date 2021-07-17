Tips for servers

If you're a worker who relies on tips, you might want to focus on older customers.

That's according to a recent survey that found younger customers are less likely to always tip restaurant servers, hair stylists, Uber drivers and food delivery drivers.

Nearly 2,600 people responded to the CreditCards.com survey in June, and the results may be surprising.

About 75% of those who dine in sit-down restaurants said they always tip.

That's down from the last survey the website hosted in 2019, when the rate was 77%.

The percentage of food delivery customers who tip fell from 63% to 59%, despite an increased demand in the service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delivery people and food industry workers literally risked their lives to do their jobs over the past 16 months,” Ted Rossman, CreditCards.com industry analyst, said in a statement. “It has been an incredibly difficult time to work in the service industry.”

The likelihood of tipping at restaurants increases with age, according to the survey.

Just 49% of Gen Z customers – age 18 to 24 – said they always tip. About 52% of millennials – age 25 to 40 – reported always leaving a tip.

Baby Boomers were on top by far, with 84% saying they always tip.

There's a catch, though.

“There are two aspects to being a good tipper: The act of leaving a tip and the amount,” the website says. “Millennials may be less likely than older generations to leave a tip. But when they do, the tip may be slightly higher.”