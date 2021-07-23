Crisis care

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is among Fort Wayne's most valuable public services.

The nonprofit created in 1983 as a unit of city government successfully responds to thousands of emergency calls each year, ensuring those injured or otherwise in need of help get prompt care – whether from EMTs and paramedics or at a hospital. It covers an area of about 110 square miles and does so without tax money from city coffers, instead charging user fees to fund its operations.

The smooth road on which that model was built has gotten bumpier lately.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, is pressing hard for answers about the dwindling numbers of medics aboard TRAA ambulances.

“Council has been left in the dark, I believe, intentionally,” he told The Journal Gazette Wednesday. “(The ambulance authority) need(s) to restore trust.”

Jehl said he began hearing rumors months ago that the agency didn't have enough EMTs and paramedics trained to provide more complicated lifesaving services. TRAA should have 44 paramedics, and he said 22 were on staff at the end of June.

“It's a life-or-death situation,” Jehl said.

Gary Booher, TRAA's executive director, acknowledges staffing levels are far from ideal. He blames the situation on complaints about pay and working hours as well as lengthy union contract negotiations and COVID-19-related problems. Some medics quit rather than work during the pandemic, and fewer ambulance runs were needed because some patients refused to go to a hospital out of fear of the coronavirus, he said.

But Booher insists the situation is not dire. TRAA took quick action to consider its options and soon will implement a “tiered system” in which ambulances are dispatched depending on the type of help needed, he said.

“If you don't require ALS, you're getting a BLS unit,” he said, referring to advanced life support and basic life support. “It's not a degradation of patient care. Right now, we agree, this is not ideal.”

Average response times have risen by about 40 seconds in recent months, Booher said, from 5 minutes, 38 seconds to 6 minutes, 20 seconds.

TRAA administers the local service, which is staffed by contractor Paramedics Logistics Indiana. The ambulance authority is overseen by a nine-member board with appointees from Fort Wayne, Allen County and the medical community.

Solutions to the problems are complex.

The TRAA board could consider finding another contractor, but that would mean hiring medics and later finding more to fill out staffing levels – a potentially long process that wouldn't immediately solve the issues.

The authority could consider asking a past bidder for contracted ambulance service to take over, but it's not clear whether that's legal or if the Texas-based company would be willing to do so.

Booher said Paramedics Logistics has paid fines totaling at least $500,000 since last year. He will meet Tuesday with council members during the panel's regular meeting.

Jehl doesn't have the answers, either, but he knows communication about the issue needs to improve.

He's right.

Stable, reliable ambulance service is a necessity. TRAA and city officials should work quickly to tackle and resolve problems that threaten it.