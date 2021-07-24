Truck repairs a labor of love

Grayson Elliott appreciates well-made vehicles, among them the Chevy Silverado pickups that have been built in Fort Wayne for more than 20 years.

The 18-year-old Texas resident is particularly fond of the 1999 to 2006 models built on the “GMT800” platforms.

“I've grown up around these trucks on my father's used car lot,” he told automotive website Jalopnik, “and I've seen just how tough, reliable and all-around great they are. They're my all-time favorite pickup truck.”

On his way to work last week at an oil change shop near Fort Worth, though, Elliott noticed one that didn't look quite right. The truck was otherwise “mint,” he posted to Facebook, but missing a tailgate latch bezel – the black, plastic piece that surrounds the handle. It's apparently a common problem for GMT800 pickups.

So, he fixed it using a spare bezel he had with him. Right there in the parking lot of an assisted living home.

“I saw you were missing your tailgate handle trim,” he scribbled on a note left for the unknown owner of the truck. “Check now. From one GMT800 (owner) to another.”

It's common – even on these pages – to read stories about anonymous benefactors paying for strangers' meals. We don't often hear about do-gooders completing auto repairs for people they don't know.

“I always have a few spare trims on me, as it's very common for them to fall off, and it's kind of my little sign of love from one GMT800 owner to the next,” Elliott told Jalopnik.