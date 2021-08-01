A moment in history

The most interesting book topics are often those focused on lesser-known happenings with big effects on how we understand the world.

Author Malcolm Gladwell has crafted a career from telling those stories in best-selling books such as the recently released “The Bomber Mafia” and on the “Revisionist History” podcast.

Significant stories from Fort Wayne also exist and beg to be told. Christopher Elliott, a Bishop Luers High School history teacher, does just that in his first book, “Before the Dream: Martin Luther King's 1963 Speech, and Civil Rights Struggles in Fort Wayne, Indiana.”

The book – published by Arcadia Publishing through its America Through Time imprint, a series of American history books – is a well-researched look at the legendary civil rights leader's 1963 visit to Fort Wayne, including examining the difficult circumstances under which he made the trip.

It includes source material from The Journal Gazette, the News-Sentinel and quotes from members of the Frontiers Club, “an eclectic group of city dignitaries” who extended King the invitation to speak at the Scottish Rite auditorium.

Among the most captivating pages are those that highlight King's June 5 speech, as well as the protests and death threats that preceded it.

“There comes a time when a people get tired of injustice, oppression, exploitation,” King told 3,000 visitors packed inside the auditorium, now a part of the University of Saint Francis downtown. “We want to be free.”

Hundreds of people were turned away because there wasn't enough space, and Elliott – who says he “became enthralled” with King at age 15 – writes that speakers were set up outside to broadcast King's words to those who couldn't get in.

The author's strength lies in the all-too-short retelling of the speech and the day it occurred. But perhaps the book's most notable accomplishment is highlighting the proximity of King's short sojourn to Fort Wayne to other important, history-making events.

King was imprisoned in April 1963 in Birmingham, Alabama, where he had taken part in a demonstration against segregation.

There, he wrote “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” one of the most poignant civil rights documents in history.

Bloodshed in Birmingham “burdened Dr. Martin Luther King's schedule,” Elliott writes, and led to moving his Fort Wayne speech from May 28 to June 5.

The March on Washington, where King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech, happened in August 1963.

“(King's) speech, which was by most accounts a routine stop on his busy calendar, was sandwiched between two of the most impactful events during a year when a revolutionary spirit permeated both Fort Wayne and the nation,” the book's introduction says.

“Before the Dream” is at times slow and includes some unnecessary information. A “brief history” of Fort Wayne that includes references to local weather, celebrities and sports teams is a particular head-scratcher.

But overall, it is an important glimpse into a past that's paved the way to our future. It's a worthy addition to the reading list of anyone interested in Fort Wayne history.

Matthew LeBlanc is an editorial writer at The Journal Gazette.