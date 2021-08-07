A link in vaccine, government mistrust - even among government employees

MissionSquare Research Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that focuses on state and local government, recently asked more than 1,200 full- and part-time state and local government workers about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Good news: 70% of respondents said they're fully vaccinated, and another 6% said they are partially vaccinated.

Bad news: 22% are not vaccinated. The rest preferred not to answer, according to the survey.

Of the unvaccinated, almost half – 48% – said they likely would not or definitely would not get shots.

Irony: Of the vaccine-resistant group, one-third cited “lack of trust in the government.”

Those who earn paychecks from the government – many, presumably, with benefits including health care coverage for themselves and families – don't trust the government.

About half of eligible Indiana residents are vaccinated, according to state data.

A spokesman for Allen County said officials have not asked about vaccination status and do not have statistics on how many of its workers are inoculated. Fort Wayne also is not tracking whether its employees are vaccinated.

“To ensure that state and local governments have a resilient workforce that can respond to the current challenges and those that lie ahead, it is critical to understand how the public sector workforce views vaccines, their perceptions of the impact of Covid-19 on their jobs and finances, and their outlooks on the short- and medium-term impacts of the pandemic,” the MissionSquare report says.