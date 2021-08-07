There's an app for that under-the-weather cat

Grumpy Cat was an internet celebrity for looking, well, grumpy.

Is your tabby testy? A Canadian health technology company has created a way to find out right meow, er, now.

Sylvester.ai has an app called Tably that uses cellphone cameras to determine whether feline friends are in pain. The app examines “ear and head position, eye-narrowing, muzzle tension, and how whiskers change, to detect distress,” according to Yahoo! News. It uses the Feline Grimace Scale – a tool for pain assessment in cats.

The technology is a purrfect way to help young veterinarians, Dr. Liz Ruelle of the Wild Rose Cat Clinic told the website.

“I love working with cats, have always grown up with cats,” she said. “For other colleagues, new grads, who maybe have not had quite so much experience, it can be very daunting to know – is your patient painful?”

Tably is available in the App Store for Apple users.