5 Questions for DJ E-Clyps

1 Your photography is part of a new exhibit at Allen County Public Library's downtown gallery. How do you think your contemporary photos fit among the historical photos included in the exhibit?

Let me begin by thanking you for the opportunity to have this conversation with you.

I think my photos fit into the historical context of the exhibit as it simply continues to tell the story of the history of protest as well as promises unfulfilled. Protests in our history aren't anything new; I think a lot of people looked at the 2020 protests as something unparalleled in our city's history, and many of the information in this exhibition is new to me as well. Prepping for this exhibit was as much educational for me as it will be to those who come to see it, mainly because many of these protests were not talked about and continuously discussed, so we as a community aren't as familiar with them as we should be.

I think that's the unique nature of this exhibit. It tells a story, a timeline of how ignored cries for justice have went on for decades, not in just our city, but across the country. So it was inevitable that at some point it wouldn't just reach a breaking point nationally, but also spill over to where we live, and my photos are just an extension of that timeline. The genealogy center as well as the ACPL staff did an amazing job of presenting this, and I'm glad to just be a part of it.

2 Your photos are very personal. What message do you hope viewers will take away?

The message that I want people to take away from this is that these are all human beings. Issues such as civil rights are much easier to deal with when looked at from a humanistic standpoint.

We made the photos large so you can look these people in the eyes and feel what they felt. Can you look them in the eye and honestly not care or ignore their voices? Look at them as human beings, not simply protesters or whatever narrative people choose to classify them as; simply look at them all as human beings who cared that the life of another human being was taken unjustly, and that we all afford the right to live and feel as if that as human beings, we all deserve to be afforded the same rights of others who may not look like us. That color should not determine if one's life is of lesser value or not, because we are all human beings.

3 Your work also has been exhibited at art galleries. How does it feel to have it displayed at a public library?

Being in the library has a special meaning to me because I have been in this library so many times throughout my life. From children services as a kid to young adults when my mom would take me there for the summer programs, to coming to study about various topics growing up and walking past the gallery and seeing others' work on those walls, I never thought it would come full circle to my work being on those walls.

It's very humbling and inspiring. I would like to hope someone walks in and sees my work to then inspire them to one day be on those walls and see how their work can speak to others. This is my second gallery exhibit ever, and it's something that is really an experience, especially from going from conception to finished product and seeing the reactions of others ... it's a totally different vibe.

4 It's been more than a year since the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Fort Wayne. What's been the long-term effect for you?

The long-term effect for me is to continue to advocate for those whose voices typically aren't heard past the moment.

Who's interviewing these people, who's asking them how they feel? I don't ever want to speak for those people, but if by making these images visible for people to see, I think in looking at them: that in a way them still being able to speak ...

Photos have a way of speaking to you in ways that words can't.

It's made me appreciate what I do even more than ever because my work is centered around emotion and visually telling stories. The works of other photographers such as Gordon Parks, Estevan Oriol and others inspired my style of shooting, so seeing its impact inspires you to do more, explore more.

5 Are you more or less hopeful for racial justice now?

I don't think it's about being more or less hopeful; I think it's about doing our part to see it though to the end.

Throughout the past year, I've kept saying that protest should lead to conversations that lead to solutions. It's time we start having more solution-based conversations.

That has been the beauty of these exhibits, to actually be able to engage in conversations that photos were able to make possible. But too many conversations are being had with no intent for real solutions because I think so many are just hoping this will be a phase that simply goes away and then all can go back to what many would consider normal: even if that normal is unfair to others.

The solutions to much of this isn't that hard; it's the willingness to see things differently that has led to so many protests, and those promises made afterward being fulfilled. Many years of unfulfilled promises have brought us to this point, so more protests happen, to hear more promises that are further unfulfilled ... that's been the loop of history we've been stuck in. And until we finally become solution-oriented to fix those broken promises, this will continue.

I don't want the next generation after us to have to continue in this path, and we have the power to finally end it, but that requires it to not just be a problem for just Black people, but all of us as human beings to look at this and say, “Enough is enough.” I think we owe that to ourselves and the generations who fought for this before us, and to better the future of those after us.

Seeing so many races present at the protests last year showed that more and more people are saying this needs to change.

It can't be wished away or swept under the rug in clever speeches, but actually working together to make it a reality is the only way, so everyone feels that justice and the right to live and have the same liberties as others is not just a broken promise that it's possible, but that it's a reality.