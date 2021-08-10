Backtracking

What a difference a few days makes.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young on July 28 praised a bipartisan federal infrastructure plan worth more than $1 trillion. The Indiana Republican at the time was among 17 GOP senators who voted to move the massive public works package forward.

"As the Crossroads of America, Indiana understands the need for federal investment in our crumbling infrastructure, especially with nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition," he said. "We've made a lot of progress so far on an historic investment in our nation's core infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we sand and polish the final product.”

Now, with the plan on the precipice of passage, our senior senator isn't so sure.

Young, ranked last year by The Lugar Center among senators most likely to work with his Democratic counterparts, issued a statement Sunday assailing "Democrats' reckless budget" and arguing the infrastructure bill is too costly.

"Having reviewed the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) estimated fiscal impact of this legislation as currently constructed, and frankly still not being comfortable with a number of the Democratic priorities contained in this version, I will vote 'no,' " he said.

A final vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act could happen this morning, and Young's about-face comes after former President Donald Trump threatened senators supporting it with primary challengers. Young announced in March he will run for reelection next year.

Questioning the long-term cost of projects included in the bill is prudent. The Congressional Budget Office report said the plan could add $256 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade.

Indiana's other Republican senator, Mike Braun, also cited cost in his stated opposition to the bill.

Young's decision to give up on a process he helped shepherd to this point is disappointing, as is his unwillingness to consider spending federal dollars on infrastructure. In 2017, he voted for federal tax cuts the Congressional Budget Office projected would add $1.9 trillion to the deficit over 10 years and provide no value added.

The infrastructure bill is expensive, but many of its projects amount to reinvestment rather than spending run amok. Studies by the World Economic Forum and the American Society of Civil Engineers have shown U.S. infrastructure lagging behind other countries'. The Senate bill calls for $115 billion in road upgrades, $85 billion for public transit and $100 billion to expand broadband.

More than 1,100 bridges and nearly 5,500 miles of roads in Indiana are in poor condition, and 38% of the state's trains and other transit vehicles "are past useful life," according to government estimates. More than 12% of Hoosiers live in areas without access to high-speed internet, a state-specific fact sheet on the infrastructure plan says.

We hope Young considers changing his mind – again.