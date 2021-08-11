'Dehumanizing'

Included among some positive statistics that Fort Wayne leaders said Monday are evidence the city is safe is a startling figure: 58%.

That's the percentage by which sexual assaults have increased for the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2020. The number drew less attention from officials than statistics on killings and property crimes, but it's important to highlight.

There were 52 reported sexual assaults – a category that includes rape – from Jan. 1 to July 31 last year. In 2021, the number during the same period jumped to 82. The reason, officials said, was that sexual assaults were underreported in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's no surprise to Jennifer Rohlf, who oversees domestic violence programs at YWCA Northeast Indiana. She said sexual violence often goes unreported, and lockdowns and quarantines make the problem worse.

Being stuck in close quarters with an abuser can make it difficult to call for help, Rohlf said in an interview Tuesday, and staying inside ensures problems that might prompt action from neighbors or others willing to help stay invisible.

“We definitely have seen our ... numbers rise quite a bit,” she said. “During the pandemic, it was much harder for people to reach out and get help.”

The YWCA in July 2020 assisted 166 people with shelter or other services. The organization helped 241 people last month.

“That's really just scratching the surface,” Rohlf said.

A Department of Justice report analyzing violent crime in 2016 found that only 23% of rapes and sexual assaults were reported to police. Earlier studies put reporting rates around 30%.

Survivors cite reasons such as fears of retaliation, worries that police won't help, and shame. The Department of Justice report says 8% of survivors said they didn't think the crimes were important enough to report.

The vast majority – 80% – of perpetrators of sexual assaults are known to their victims, according to an article published last year by the Center for Primary Care at Harvard Medical School, citing data from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

“Sexual assault is a very humiliating and dehumanizing act against someone,” psychotherapist Betsy Engel told writers for the Brennan Center for Justice. “Attached to that shame is a lot of self-blame ... because in our culture, we tend to blame victims in general.”

There were bright spots in the city's statistics. There have been fewer homicides compared with last year. Arrests for possession of a handgun without a license are up by nearly 51%, while violent crime as a whole is down by about 46%, officials said.

“Fort Wayne is a safe city, and I'm very proud of the efforts of the men and women of the Fort Wayne Police Department for everything they're doing to keep our residents, neighborhoods, businesses and visitors safe,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement.

Everyone should feel that safety and security, including survivors of sex crimes.

If you need help, call the YWCA Domestic Violence Crisis Line at 260-447-7233 or 800-441-4073. The numbers are answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.