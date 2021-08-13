Is COVID taken seriously in schools? Don't know

I don't know what it's like to be on a school board, to be a superintendent, to be a principal, or to be a teacher in a K-12 public school. Accordingly, I've only had to deal with my students' parents on the rarest of occasions, and federal privacy regulations usually keep those conversations pretty short.

I don't know why the Allen County school boards have made the decisions they have over the last month, but I can provide some context.

• The frequency with which children who catch COVID 19 are hospitalized: 1 in 100

• The frequency that children who catch COVID 19 die from it: 1 in 10,000

• The number of students in Allen County school districts: 7,695 (SACS), 9,896 (EACS), 28,460 (FWCS), 7,870 (NACS)

• Since the start of the pandemic, the percentage of Allen County COVID 19 cases in children (19 and under): 15.62%

• Since July 1, the percentage of Allen County COVID 19 cases in children (19 and younger): 22.57%

• The percentage of Allen County residents 12+ who are vaccinated: 52.5%

• The percentage of Allen County residents below 12 who are vaccinated: 0%

• The number of professional medical and scientific organizations challenging the conclusion masks limit the spread of COVID 19: 0

• The rate of community transmission in Allen County: High

• The number of indoor spaces in Allen County in which the CDC recommends vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear masks: All of them

• Allen County school districts requiring masks: Fort Wayne Community Schools

Like I said, I don't know what it's like to make these decisions. I also don't know why I see so many teachers and principals not wearing masks even when they are recommended.

I don't know what the difference between “optional” and “recommended” is when we're talking about wearing masks for public health reasons. I don't know why the young girl walking behind me at back-to-school night said, “We don't have to wear masks anymore because COVID is over.”

I don't know how I'll feel if my 7-year-old gets COVID from me, or his siblings, or his classmates, or his teacher. I don't know how they'll feel, either. And I don't know how the members of the school board, the superintendent, or the principal will feel if they didn't require masks and even one of their students ends up in the hospital with COVID 19.

Abe Schwab is a professor of philosophy and director of Ethics Across the Curriculum at Purdue Fort Wayne who specializes in applied ethics.