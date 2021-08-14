We follow rules to benefit all; vaccine is no different

Government has for centuries made laws to save lives and protect society. In that regard, when driving toward an intersection, do you decide whether to stop for a red light? I rode in taxis in Lithuania when there were no lights – extremely scary!

When you teach a kid to drive, do you defy the law and allow them to drive at age 12?

Do you decide whether or not to wear a seatbelt or whether to put a child in a car seat as required by law? Do you evaluate the potential risks?

Do you give any consideration to driving drunk?

Do you pull over for emergency vehicles, just in case it's headed to your house? Or do you yield to all of them out of consideration for community and neighbors?

When you travel to foreign countries, do you defy them to check your passport? Do you challenge a country's right to require malaria vaccines? Or do you accept the science that says you may spend the rest of your life battling the disease?

Do you ever get mad at a driver going 40 mph through a neighborhood? Do you wish the driver would consider the danger to bikers and pedestrians?

Should there be laws for alcohol consumption ages? Laws for marijuana use? Laws about discrimination of any kind? Laws about paying taxes? Laws about worker safety?

Government exists to protect citizens! And we can choose not to follow laws. If someone robs my home, there are consequences because we give law makers the right to work on our best interest. We don't all agree on how perfect each law is. But if we don't agree to follow the laws, then there is anarchy. We are a nation of laws.

The only way traffic works is that we agree to follow the laws defined by elected officials. If we don't, we meet in the middle of the intersection. Regardless of who was or was not following the traffic lights, any or all are at risk.

So the real question is why this vaccine has been singled out, and whether wearing a mask is different than wearing a seat belt? Why are citizens suddenly questioning government's duty to keep us safe. Our military has been vaccinated to protect them and thereby protect us.

And for the religious right evangelicals – you are right – God gave you an immune system! But he also gave you a brain, a brain to solve problems and show God's love to others by caring about their health.

So buckle up on your way to get a vaccine, follow traffic laws, and live a safe and healthy life!

Gloria Dance, a retired teacher, is a Fort Wayne resident.