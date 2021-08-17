Lawsuit cites city native's 'alternate reality'

Patrick Byrne had a rough week last week.

The former head of Overstock.com, who was born in Fort Wayne in 1962, is one of three defendants in a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. The company says Byrne, Newsmax and One America News Network lied about it working to rig the presidential election to ensure former President Donald Trump lost.

The voting machine supplier says in separate filings in Washington, D.C., and Delaware that Byrne and the networks falsely said it manipulated votes – including in cities where Dominion devices were absent. Byrne and the networks knew the claims were false but advanced them anyway, documents say.

“OAN helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote,” the lawsuit says.

Byrne resigned from Overstock two years ago and is a Trump supporter who started a nonprofit to recount election results in Maricopa County, Arizona, according to USA Today.

Axios reported in February he was part of a White House meeting in December in which Byrne discussed conspiracy theories with Trump and his staff and “wolfed down pigs in a blanket and little meatballs on toothpicks that staff had set on the coffee table.”

“By lying about the 2020 election, Byrne catapulted himself back into the national spotlight, where he promoted himself as an 'us-against-the-world' hero, and won access to the highest echelons of political power, including an in-person meeting with Trump at the White house,” the Dominion lawsuit says.