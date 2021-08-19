Fighting the last war

Afghanistan has been overrun by despotic, genocidal Taliban terrorists. Since this is the beginning of the mass finger-pointing and blame-laying, I'll get in my two cents' worth.

In late 2010, I arrived in Kabul for the first of three tours working in a Department of State (program designed to assist the Ministry of Interior in training Afghan civilian police. This program was part of a State effort to upgrade the Afghan national police to be more in line with western standards of conduct and performance.

The Pentagon had operational control over this program, as it did on most everything else in-country, and we received an orientation briefing from a lieutenant colonel. This briefing provided an overall view and assessment of the current training status and where we would fit in the program.

In addition to standard force protection procedures, dos and don'ts and an abridged cultural awareness presentation, we were told specifically we would be A) assigned to either northern or eastern Afghanistan training locations, and B) only attached to military units that knew we were coming and had sufficient personnel to assign us a working security detail.

So, in response to A above, nearly three dozen of us were sent south and west.

And as for B, when my partner exited the Blackhawk on the landing zone at Forward Operating Base Todd in northern Badghis Province, he was met by the senior noncommissioned officer. The first words from the NCO's mouth were, “Who are you and why are you here?” After my partner explained our presence, the sergeant told us, “We're shorthanded as it is; you're on your own.”

Great opening act.

In 2009, the two-star from the Pentagon in charge of the nationwide police training program, (already a bad sign with that assignment) Gen. William Caldwell, completed as assessment of the overall NATO effort. He concluded, correctly, that the nationwide police-training effort was plagued by a disjointed curriculum, lack of adequate logistics and supplies, poor leadership, excessive political interference and an overriding practice of hiring personnel, assigning them and then, if compelled, training them at a basic academy.

This hire, assign and train effort took kids, for the most part illiterate and unschooled, off the farm or from urban poverty, handed them a rifle with no training and little ammo, and turned them into Taliban bullet magnets.

Although this general's assessment was on point, by 2013 little had changed. It was still a hire, assign and train effort for the local police. Subsequently, they performed as little more than second-class soldiers, not as police. Additionally, fundamental supplies needed for a functioning police effort were, at best, late in arriving. Cold-weather gear arrived in late spring, food was minimal, often hijacked by corrupt local officials, and there was rarely enough ammo to fight effectively or fuel for police vehicles.

It is interesting to read of the many politicos, from the secretary of state to the House speaker to their hired minions, explain how deeply concerned they are of the current situation. State is working its wonders, pleading with the Taliban to negotiate in good faith a political solution for the country, claiming legitimacy is not obtained on the battlefield. The Taliban is told in no uncertain terms it will be a pariah state outside the globalist order and risk the loss of foreign aid assistance.

Here's the reality: The Taliban doesn't give a rat's backside if it is a pariah state and unrecognized by its diplomatic betters. It is winning on the battlefield and will dictate surrender terms. (Defeating the enemy on the battlefield is a concept lost within the Pentagon maze. Maybe someone could help locate it for the generals and politicians.) They will agree to whatever it will take to secure the country and then return to their barbaric history.

Last week, State spokesman “Kabul” Ned Price said, “This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not the wholesale withdrawal.” This announcement will go down in the annals of prognostication comparable to “Baghdad Bob,” the Iraqi spokesman who on worldwide television denied the presence of American troops in Baghdad as our tanks could be seen in the background.

State's program had some individual successes but overall was not effective. It lacked a dedicated Afghan government effort, had too many NATO members overlapping and a Pentagon mindset not suited for upgrading the police, let alone nation building.

The general staff, several White House administrations and NATO itself have learned very little in fighting a determined enemy. If we cannot defeat a Third World militia totally determined and wrapped in Islamic religious extremism, we need to hire a new military because our next great enemy may be our last.

Stan Jones is a Spencerville resident.