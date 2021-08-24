... but are we being force-fed unneeded 'answers'?

According to several sources on the World Wide Web, the percentage of the atmosphere that is carbon dioxide is .04% or .0004 or 4/10,000. The percentage of atmospheric carbon dioxide that is the result of human activity is 3% or .03 or 3/100.

So multiply these two numbers to get the percentage of the atmosphere that is carbon dioxide caused by human activity. The result is 0.0004 x 0.03 = 0.000012 or 0.0012%. Some checking about results in variability in this final number but it is less than 0.002% at worst.

Compare that to the percentage of the atmosphere (average) that is water vapor, which is (it varies a lot) roughly 2.5% (and most of that near the surface).

Water vapor and clouds account for 66% to 85% of the greenhouse effect, compared to a range of 9% to 26% for carbon dioxide. Note also the ratio of percentages of water vapor to carbon dioxide (2.5/0.0012 = more than 2,000).

The web version of Encyclopedia Britannica lists the most “Notorious Greenhouse Gases” in order of the worst – water vapor, carbon dioxide, methane, surface-level ozone and trace gases produced by industrial activity that have greenhouse properties including nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases.

The various climate accords and protocols completely discount the effect of water vapor – so much for science. Water vapor would be an amplifying greenhouse gas; more heat trapped by water vapor results in higher temperatures which results in more water evaporating and so on. Carbon dioxide would not have anywhere near this amplifying effect.

Variations in solar output are also ignored. I did a bit of looking into solar output variations and the results depend on the group reporting (that's not science). Greenhouse effect warming proponents say there has been no increase in sun output and the “deniers” say, yes, the sun output has increased. The topic of solar output variations is left for another day.

The above begs the question of why we are so concerned with a tiny fraction of the atmosphere that is carbon dioxide and not concerned with water vapor or other gases. Methinks the “developed” world has quite properly rid itself of real pollutants such as oxides of nitrogen and sulfur (in automobile and fossil fuel power-generating stations, etc.) and the enviro-zealots need something else to pick on.

Admittedly, water vapor is nearly impossible to control, so let's go for the next best one – carbon dioxide. Incidentally, carbon dioxide is needed for plants – including trees – to grow. We could “fix” this problem (really a non-problem, in my opinion) by going to nuclear power and a hydrogen economy among others, but I suspect the powers that be – governments, environmental types, human apologists – don't want to solve problems except by our “living less,” especially those of us in the industrialized and relatively free west.

In my opinion, this is the latest ploy by would be-totalitarians to remove our freedoms and evolve a society with two classes: a relatively small number of elites who will live “wealthy and westernized” and the rest of us, who will live as serfs and serve those elites. This appears to be happening in Europe: the middle class is being taxed out of existence and more taxes are proposed to prop up the socialist states.

Here in the USA, the latest versions of the infrastructure bill appear to have many elements of the Green New Deal incorporated – along with higher taxes. Are we are heading for Euro-enviro-socialism?

There are two kinds of enviro-zealots. The first is the “true believer”; the second is the malefactor willing to take advantage of those true believers for their own purposes. I have not met many honestly true believers, as evidenced by their behavior. Most seem to be in the category of “do as I say, not as I do,” so they are malefactors, I think.

There are also many – a majority – of environmentally reasonable and responsible people who want to live their lives free of government interference, especially on flimsy rationale that their daily living is irreparably damaging the environment.

Governments seem to be rife with malefactors. I smell the foul odor of hypocrisy – mostly from the government and various environmental organizations. People need to wake up, lest we become a country of subjects instead of a country of free citizens.

I don't doubt there is climate change; the Bible records vast forests in Lebanon, a fraction of which exist today. Also, Googling the climate in say, Africa, reveals that science – real science – has determined that 6,000 years ago it was pretty lush there compared to the desert conditions that prevail today. No cars, industry, etc. back then – so I would say it was not caused by human activity.

Various people and groups worldwide have been predicting imminent climate disaster for 50-plus years; none of these predictions have come true. It doesn't take an excessive amount of thought, reason and common sense to conclude that today's “climate criers” are following in the footsteps of earlier predictors of disaster.