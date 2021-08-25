Strategic miscalculation

In the late 1990s, I was working as a designer for International Trucks here in Fort Wayne.

One assignment I had was to create an upgraded interior for our sleeper cabs. A last-minute detail I threw in was a color-keyed blanket for the bunk, emblazoned with the International logo. When a contingent of marketing personnel came down from headquarters to review the proposal, I knew the cost of adding a blanket might raise some eyebrows, so I noted that perhaps a lower-cost afghan could be substituted.

That comment brought considerable laughter from a tall, dark-haired young woman in the group, who explained herself this way: “That always strikes me funny because I am an Afghan!”

She was, in fact, the only person of Afghan heritage I had ever met. And in light of the prevalent attitudes in her country, I wondered even then how she was able to acquire the education, multicultural awareness and opportunity to serve in her chosen professional specialty.

Not long after, we were all stunned with the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Most of us were inclined to give President George W. Bush high marks for his initial sensitivity in including Muslim leaders in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Bush was further praised for his focused attacks on terrorist training operations in Afghanistan.

It appeared that, after decades of upheaval, the Afghan nation was rife for a coming together of factions in favor of modernity and personal liberty.

Early reports coming out of Afghanistan not only described victories over terrorism but also a strong movement toward unity and peace.

Further, the United States had the stated backing of 20 or more other nations and, in some cases, their direct participation in the modernization of Afghanistan. President Hamid Karzai was perceived to be a progressive and unifying personality who would build on the base being established, and we all looked forward to a growing slate of successes.

But that is when everything turned for the worse.

Bush overestimated the finality of his accomplishments in Afghanistan and moved his attention to Iraq. He added to the proven brutality of Saddam Hussein two unproven notions: that Iraq held large caches of weapons of mass destruction and that the majority Shiite population would join the U.S. in substituting a modern democracy for the minority Sunni regime that had lorded over them. A further difficulty for Bush was his inability to find supportive nations for a regime change in Iraq.

The growing complications of the Iraq war took more and more attention away from the budding success story in Afghanistan. In fact, I remember going for weeks or even months with a constant barrage of vacillating news about Iraq, with nary a word updating Americans on continuing progress in Afghanistan.

Eventually, it was becoming apparent that not only was Iraq turning into a fiasco of the highest order, but our inattention to Afghanistan was allowing that effort to suffer ongoing reversals.

Certainly, after the Iraq war ended, most of the sporadic news that finally emerged from Afghanistan was not good. Instead of growing democratic strength and unity, we and the Afghan government seemed to be treading in place while the Taliban popped up in diverse places, alternating threats and attacks with dicey-sounding promises.

Never did President Obama, Trump or Biden come forward with any sort of plan or program that realistically could have turned the once-promising effort in Afghanistan into a mature reality. Yet the trillions of dollars, and more importantly, thousands of American lives, lost to that rather-undefined war just continued to flow.

When the last two of those presidents revealed our intention to withdraw from Afghanistan, there was no talk of victory or success – just the notion that Afghans would have to fight their own battles. A vaguely hopeful spin was put on that announcement, but the act or withdrawal was not even complete before the entire country fell under Taliban control, with the official government having fled.

Of course, no military effort is ever begun with a certainty of its outcome, or an inalterable plan of action. But our 20-year bungle in Afghanistan must rank as one of the least thought-out and least attended-to actions in our history. Protracted status quo skirmishes tend to finally trickle down to quiet failure with no status and no quo.

Richard B. Hatch is a Fort Wayne resident.