Use horse sense on COVID treatments

Health officials this week issued a unique warning after reports that people were using ivermectin – an antiparasitic treatment for humans and animals such as horses – to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow,” the Food and Drug Administration tweeted. “Seriously, y'all. Stop it.”

Jason Arp isn't convinced.

“Hundreds of millions of people worldwide have been treated with Ivermectin over the last 50 years,” the Republican Fort Wayne city councilman who represents the 4th District wrote Tuesday on Facebook, responding to a local broadcast news story calling claims about the drug a myth. “It's cheap and effective. That's why the establishment doesn't want you to use it.”

Coronavirus vaccinations are free and more than 90% effective.

The FDA warning was issued after a rising number of calls to a poison control center in Mississippi from people who took the drug, which can be found at livestock supply centers. Ivermectin has been approved for treating parasitic worms in humans, but that drug is different from the form given to livestock.

“ 'Myth'?” Arp wrote on Facebook. “Clearly you didn't watch the testimony given in the US Senate by Dr. Kory last December.”

That's Dr. Pierre Kory, leader of a group of doctors advocating for using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. He testified before a Senate committee Dec. 8 that “while the National Institutes of Health in August 2020 said ivermectin should not be used outside of control trials, new evidence showed that the drug is effective against the coronavirus,” according to Politifact, a nonpartisan fact-checking website.

The FDA since has repeatedly said ivermectin should not be used to treat COVID-19 and that more research is needed.

Arp's Facebook feed includes other misinformation, including a post from GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie that says, “Science perverted by a totalitarian government is not the solution to a disease caused by science perverted by a totalitarian government.”

Seriously, y'all. Stop it.