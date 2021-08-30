Five questions for MarTeze Hammonds

1 The campus recently hosted the Purdue University Fort Wayne College Experience, an effort designed to help Black, male teens take steps toward a college education. Why are efforts such as these important? Why focus on potential male students?

Initiatives like these are important because they are intentional efforts to increase the number of Black and brown male students who attend college. It is important to focus on the recruitment of male students in response to national and state trends that reveal males are attending college at a rate of almost 10 percentage points less than women. This gap is even wider for Black and brown males. For example, take the newly released data from the Indiana College Equity Report 2021. It illustrates that the need is great, and programs like our recent college experience are very important to exposing these young people to college early.

2 You've been on the job as Purdue Fort Wayne's chief diversity officer since late last year. Beginning work in any position in the middle of a pandemic is challenging. What are some of the challenges you've faced?

I first arrived on campus in December – at the very beginning of our winter break, to be exact. Even as we began the new semester in January, a significant number of students, faculty and staff were still taking advantage of the opportunity to complete their work from home. Needless to say, my ability to meet individuals face to face was very limited. I'm also not a big fan of winter weather, so moving to Fort Wayne from the Dallas area was a bit of an adjustment. Regardless, it was important to be here prior to the start of the spring semester.

3 In a statement late last year, you said, “The time is now for all of us to do our part in moving diversity, equity and inclusion forward.” What does that look like in practice? What are some ways in which you're working to make that happen?

In practice, intentionally creating and implementing numerous learning and development opportunities; partnering across campus to brainstorm and plan how to increase on- and off-campus diversity; and focusing on increasing recruitment, retention (faculty, staff and students) and graduation among members of our underrepresented populations. Since the beginning of 2021, our plans continue to gain momentum.

4 Your past experience includes teaching communication at the college level and working as a consultant where you developed, designed and delivered leadership training workshops. In what ways can you use those skills to foster diversity, equity and inclusion?

I am an educator and learner for life. My love for teaching, no matter the subject – communication, student personnel, K-12 leadership, etc. – is very important to moving the needle of diversity, equity and inclusion. While occupying those spaces, I role model cultural competency. And as a Black man, representation matters. The skills I've taught in the classroom are also very impactful to the work I do as owner and principal consultant of MDH Consulting Group, LLC. I enjoy crisscrossing the nation as an experienced facilitator, keynote speaker, motivational speaker and consultant.

5 What are some of your goals as we move into a new semester this month at PFW?

There are five diversity first-year initiatives. They are: 1) Establish inclusive hiring processes; 2) Create/design a diversity, equity, and inclusion online dashboard;3) Increase diversity recruitment; 4) Increase diversity retention and graduation; and 5) Create diversity unit plans. There are other initiatives that are also gaining momentum this first year as well. They include developing external relationships with the community to enhance diversity on and off campus; and communicating the positive impact that underrepresented student graduates provide to our regional workforce through employment. This year will be a great year.