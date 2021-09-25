Compromise offers an answer to city councilman's concern

Political compromise isn't dead, despite the high-profile hardheadedness often on display in Washington, D.C.

Fort Wayne City Council members, thankfully, proved this week it's possible to work together.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, wanted the city's Public Works Division to put back in place a capital improvements plan – a document detailing projects planned over several years.

Other departments have them, Jehl argued, and the plans allow residents to easily examine when construction might be planned for their neighborhood.

City leaders including Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, balked, arguing the plan would put “too tight of a rein” on Public Works. Shan Gunawardena, Public Works director, said he needed flexibility and that it's hard to prioritize projects because they are all of high priority.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, moved to meet each side in the middle. She proposed only the first year of a five-year plan be required to include specific details such as estimated costs.

The other four years could list projects Public Works hopes to get to.

Tucker's plan was given unanimous preliminary approval.

“This is exactly what I was hoping would transpire by bringing this to you and asking for your assistance,” Jehl told his fellow council members Tuesday.

Compromise – what a novel concept.