Crown yourself the King of horror

Feeling brave?

With Halloween lurking around the corner, USDish.com is offering fans of horror movies and Stephen King a chance to feed their inner demons and earn some cash at the same time. The satellite TV provider is offering $1,300 to applicants willing to watch 13 movies based on the Master of the Macabre's books and write about their experience.

“You will track your heart rate and jump scares,” the website says. “You'll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You'll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them. You'll even log your sleep – if you can sleep.”

King is based in Maine but spent parts of his childhood in Fort Wayne, where his father's family lived at the time. He's authored several seminal works of the horror genre, including “Carrie,” “It,” “Pet Sematary” and “The Shining.”

Among the film adaptations offered by USDish to those chosen to take part in the movie scare-a-thon: “Cujo,” “The Mist,” “Christine” and “Children of the Corn.”

Successful applicants will receive a “survival kit” with a blanket, popcorn, candy and “Stephen King paraphernalia.”

Applications are due by Oct. 8 and are online at usdish.com/news/get-paid-to-watch-stephen-king-movies.

Sounds like a dream job. Or a nightmare.