Five questions for Rick Schuiteman

1 You've been on the job for about a year. Tell us a little about your work during that time and how you've settled in.

It's been an incredible year, and I've really enjoyed getting to know the zoo team, the animals, the guests and the community. My priority has really been about focusing on the team and their needs, along with working with the staff to create a long-term growth plan. This includes new possible exhibits, new events or reimagining older spaces in the zoo.

2 Starting a job during a pandemic is difficult, and running a zoo presents its own challenges, we're sure. What sorts of challenges has the zoo faced? How were those challenges met?

No question 2020 was a challenging year for the zoo. It took us back to attendance levels seen in the early '80s!

This year I was just elated we could open on time. We reintroduced all of the interactive elements we were required to remove, such as Lil' Poof, the ostrich eggs and the orangutan statue. We added a new animal experience, feeding the stingrays. I'm also excited to announce the return of Wild Zoo Halloween on weekends starting Friday.

3 Have zoo staffing and the number of visitors returned to pre-pandemic levels? Did federal pandemic relief funds help with that and/or keeping operations running smoothly?

The Fort Wayne community has been so supportive of the zoo. We couldn't do it without this loving community. Donations to the zoo increased, memberships increased and attendance has been amazing. Receiving federal support, no doubt, has helped us with funding daily operations and filled the 2020 gap. I think this community wanted to get out and do something fun with their families, and the zoo is the perfect place to do that.

4 We're nearing the end of the 2021 season. How did it go?

If I tell you we might have a record-breaking year in attendance, does that answer the question?

5 Any hints on what to expect next season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo?

We are spending time circling back to work on some general maintenance projects that were stalled during the pandemic. I am most excited about a project coming in 2023 that reimagines one of the oldest areas in the zoo. More to come on that soon!