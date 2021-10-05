Hearing aid

Allen County commissioners exercised an extraordinary amount of restraint last week.

In a meeting that included action on employee benefit plans and millions of dollars in road improvements – you know, the things they should be dealing with – Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters also were bombarded with condemnations by speakers on COVID-19 vaccinations and mask mandates. Most exceeded the three-minute time limit allotted to speak, The Journal Gazette's Devan Filchak reported.

One woman continued speaking well beyond that limit and was interrupted at least twice by Beck, who rightly informed her she was limiting others' ability to address the panel. Undeterred, the speaker asked audience members whether they minded her speaking and kept going.

“That's not how it works. That's not how it works, ma'am,” Beck said. “That's not how it works. You violate the rules, and we eliminate public comment.”

Doing away with public comment would be an unfortunate end to a situation created by a relatively small number of people incensed about rules, regulations and guidelines designed to keep residents safe amid a pandemic that so far has taken the lives of more than 700,000 Americans – more than 15,000 of them Hoosiers. For months, they have crowded the meetings of school boards and city and county panels here and around the country to air vitriolic and often-untrue claims about the deadly virus and ways to mitigate its spread.

Public comment during meetings was ended last week at Northwest Allen County Schools, where officials have been threatened and angry parents ran after Superintendent Chis Himsel at the close of a board meeting..

Those kinds of actions by anti-mask and anti-vaccination groups shouldn't be defended, and we won't. Those actions don't add to public health or discourse. But it is also important to ensure that sensible citizens remain able to address their elected officials publicly, and the unruly groups hopefully won't provide a path to shutting that down.

When such a door is closed, it might be difficult to reopen.

Public bodies in Indiana aren't required to offer opportunities for public comment. Only a few states, including Florida and California, have laws requiring public comment.

Wyoming, on the other hand, enables elected officials to remove people from meetings for “willful disruption,” according to the Freedom Forum Institute. A federal appeals court ruled in 2004 that a Pennsylvania man's First Amendment rights were not violated when he was booted from a “citizens forum” for interrupting the chairman.

Many boards, commissions, councils and other bodies in Indiana do set aside time to hear from residents, and that's a good thing for constituents to air reasonable concerns in a very public way.

Eric Walcott, a state specialist with the Michigan State University Extension Government and Public Policy Program, argued in an article published in 2017 that public comment can be effective “as sometimes a public statement spurs action, or perhaps a person simply wants their statement on an issue recorded in the minutes.”

Beck and others who have endured the antics of disruptive speakers say they want to allow public input at meetings.

“However, we expect speakers to be courteous and respectful of members of the board of commissioners and members of the audience, as well as other speakers,” he said Friday.

Speaking during a public meeting is a privilege, not a right. We encourage elected leaders to find ways to keep the communication channels open – even with noisy interference from some people.