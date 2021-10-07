Current events

The future of American transportation runs on electricity.

More than 5 million hybrids and 1 million plug-in electric vehicles have been purchased since hitting the market about 30 years ago, according to USAfacts.org, which uses government data to track various trends.

Nearly 2 million electric vehicles – a category that includes plug-ins and hybrids that can run on gasoline and battery power – were registered in the U.S. as of 2020, a Pew Research Center study published in June says. That's more than three times the number on our roads in 2016.

Manufacturers of electric vehicles such as Tesla continue to gain market share, while startups like truck-maker Rivian spark excitement among potential buyers. Established automakers also are committing to building cleaner cars, with General Motors announcing in January plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035. Its first electric Silverado pickup, however, will be built at a Michigan plant instead of Fort Wayne Assembly's truck plant.

All of that means infrastructure must be in place to ensure electric vehicles are powered to traverse the country. It's assuring that state and local leaders have the drive to put in place charging stations as the influx of more environmentally friendly cars and trucks continues.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has joined a bipartisan group of governors from four other Midwest states – Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin – to build a network of charging stations across the region. They hope to spur economic growth through job creation and “provide the foundation for cooperation on fleet electrification along key commercial corridors to safeguard economic security, grow jobs, futureproof interstate commerce, reduce harmful emissions, improve public health and advance innovation,” a joint statement says.

“As the Crossroads of America, transportation plays a vital role in Indiana's economic success and continued growth,” Holcomb said in the statement. “I'm proud to partner with our neighboring states to put the Midwest region on the leading edge of providing the charging infrastructure needed to futureproof our transportation network and meet the demand as rapid adoption of electric vehicles continues.”

The plan with Republican Holcomb and Democrats J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Tony Evers of Wisconsin now is just a forward-thinking proposal to work together. No funding mechanism is in place, but the plan is an encouraging move to shore up infrastructure in a region with growing numbers of electric vehicles and comparatively few charging stations.

California has more than 425,000 electric vehicles on its roads and leads the nation with about 34,000 public charging stations, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The five-state region for which the charging network is planned has about 60,000 registered electric vehicles and about 6,800 charging stations.

Indiana's electric vehicle population has doubled from 2020 to about 7,000, but it boasts the fewest number of charging stations – 830 – among the five Midwest states.

Fort Wayne officials announced in December plans to install 27 charging stations at 10 locations using $90,000 in grant funding from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee. Five more – at Indiana Tech, the Public Safety Academy, Renaissance Pointe YMCA and Kroger stores at Southgate Plaza and in Waynedale – will be installed in 2022.

Those will cost about $20,000 apiece, and funding will come from the traffic engineering budget for capital projects.

“As the EV's become more available and more affordable, providing the infrastructure for these vehicles is as important of an investment to the city as our roads and buildings,” city Traffic Engineer Kyle Winling wrote in an email. “Providing charging locations throughout the city will help promote the market and allow EV owners visiting the city the opportunity and a reason to stay instead of just passing through for fear of not having enough vehicle charge.”

Indiana and Fort Wayne are following the right road forward.