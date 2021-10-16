Football proves to be a big bet among Hoosiers

The turning of the seasons to autumn has brought with it the return of the country's favorite sport: football. Hoosiers – particularly those with a betting interest in the outcome of professional and college gridiron contests – apparently were particularly excited.

A record $355 million was wagered on sporting events in September, the Indiana Gaming Commission reported. About $148.6 million was bet on football. Baseball placed second, at about $53 million.

The previous record of $348.2 million came in January, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

“Football remains king, even when the Colts get off to a slow start as they did in September,” Nicole Russo, an analyst for PlayIndiana.com, told the newspaper. “A busy schedule of Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue football certainly helped boost interest, too.”

Most of the sports wagering – about $138.5 million – went through Ameristar Casino in West Chicago, a sports book affiliated with online betting site DraftKings. The Tropicana casino in Evansville reported the least among the state's 12 sports betting sites, with about $1.4 million.

Harrah's Hoosier Park in Anderson – the closest casino to Fort Wayne – received $35.3 million in sports wagers, the gaming commission report says.