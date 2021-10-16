Gotta catch 'em all ... Collectors crave cookies

Sandwich cookies are selling for thousands of dollars online.

Really.

Oreo partnered with Pokemon to create the special-edition sweets, and they've become valuable. NPR reports the cookies are listed for sale on eBay – everywhere from $50 to $100,000.

Items marked “sold” say the chocolate-and-cream goodies have gone for as little as a few dollars and as much as $15,000.

Not exactly a sweet deal, if you ask us. Packages of the cookies sell for less than $4 in grocery stores.

Oreo launched the sought-after sweets in September, featuring images of 16 different Pokemon creatures. Mew, one of the more rare characters, has sellers asking top dollar on the online auction site, NPR reported.

Pokemon began as a card-collecting hobby in the 1990s but remains popular.

“The thing about Pokemon, it was designed for people to just go collector crazy,” Dennis Lee, a staff writer with The Takeout told NPR's “Weekend Edition.” “So you've got some characters that are really hard to capture, and the scarcity is what really drives up the prices.”