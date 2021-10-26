Unrepresentative

For whom does Jim Banks work?

The third-term Republican congressman presumably represents Indiana's Third District – the northeast portion of the state filled with farms, factories and more than 700,000 hard-working Hoosiers who should expect the same from their elected leaders.

But it's hard to tell these days.

The Columbia City native has other interests, chief among them continuing to manicure the firebrand image that has catapulted him to the top ranks of the GOP.

For Banks, that meant taking to Twitter – where he and his staff spend an inordinate amount of time, judging by the daily volume of messages sent to his followers from two accounts – to attack Adm. Rachel Levine. A transgender woman, Levine was sworn in last week as a four-star admiral with the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a first for a woman.

Banks tweeted from his professional account the position had been “taken by a man.” Not satisfied with the tasteless comment, he followed up with another tweet: “Calling someone that was born and lived as a man for 54 years the first 'female' four-star officer is an insult to every little girl who dreams of breaking glass ceilings one day.”

Twitter correctly labeled the first tweet hateful and locked his account. The message does not appear on his account, but it's not clear whether he or the social media website scrubbed it. The second tweet was still visible as of Monday afternoon.

Banks, a Navy Reserve veteran, used a second Twitter account to decry “Big Tech” and vow not to back down.

“Whether Jim knows it or not, he has served next to countless LGBTQ military members who risk everything for our country, and with hundreds of LGBTQ appointees who work tirelessly for the American people,” Ruben Gonzales, executive director of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, said in a statement published by the Indianapolis Star. “For him to go out of his way to denigrate Admiral Levine and those LGBTQ public servants tells us much more about him than it does about them.”

Two days after the intentionally incendiary tweets, fellow U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney – a Republican and vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection – called out Banks for sending letters to government agencies claiming to be the committee's ranking member.

“Pursuant to the rules of the House of Representatives, the minority party retains rights to the same information that is provided to the majority party. For these reasons I ask that you provide me any information that is submitted to the select committee,” Banks, who appeared with and praised Cheney at a 2019 Lincoln Day dinner in Fort Wayne, wrote in one letter.

Banks is not a member of the committee and never has been, though he was nominated for a post there by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the proposed appointments of Banks and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

The bigoted tweets represent politics at its basest. Banks was simply feeding the machine that made him.

Masquerading as the ranking member of the Jan. 6 panel he has called a “SHAM committee” – on Twitter, of course – is bizarre. Panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, told CNN it's “not only delusional and fantastical, but it might be some kind of violation of the rules of the House.”

Banks should stop pretending his approach to representation is useful or productive.

Northeast Indiana deserves better.