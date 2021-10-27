Fair trial

A recent Indiana Supreme Court hearing raises questions about fairness in the local justice system.

Justices last week weighed arguments in an appeal of an Allen County child molesting case that hinges on a portion of the criminal system – discovery – that most people likely will never see or experience. It is an essential part of our system, which is designed to balance the rights of the accused with the need to hold accountable people who break laws.

At issue is whether an Allen County Prosecutor's Office policy that barred a defense attorney from getting a copy of a videotaped victim statement violated a man's due process rights.

Discovery is the process through which evidence is shared among prosecutors and defense attorneys before trial. It's a give-and-take to ensure both sides have all the information they need – prosecutors to prove their cases and convict lawbreakers; defense attorneys to mount the strongest defense and keep innocent clients out of jail or prison.

There can be serious consequences if that doesn't happen.

In the local case, a man's conviction could be in jeopardy because he argues his lawyer should have gotten a copy of the 20-minute victim statement. The attorney instead was forced to watch the video at the prosecutor's office and take notes.

The rule flummoxed justices, who repeatedly said it places an additional burden on the defendant and seemingly conflicts with state guidelines requiring evidence be turned over, The Journal Gazette's Niki Kelly reported.

Justice Mark Massa said the attorney is entitled to a copy.

Justice Steven David, a Fort Wayne native, noted that offering copies might be advantageous to prosecutors. A defense attorney might view the video, decide the witness is effective and work with a client on a plea deal, he said.

Michael Moore, assistant executive director of the Indiana Public Defender Council, said Monday that impeding the flow of information among lawyers in criminal cases leads to other harmful effects. Defendants might wrongfully be convicted if one side is hanging on to evidence the other should have, he said.

Prosecutors in many Indiana counties provide information seamlessly to defense attorneys, according to Moore. It's harder in some other counties, where prosecutors require defense attorneys to make specific requests for pieces of evidence.

“The state has way more obligations to provide things to us ... but that doesn't always happen,” he said.

Juventino Ramirez, 41, was convicted of felony child molesting last year after a two-day trial and was ordered to spend six years in prison for touching a girl when she was 7 or 8. He is being held at the New Castle Correctional Facility, and his earliest release date is Jan. 4, 2025, Indiana Department of Correction records show.

Stacy Uliana, a Bargersville attorney representing Ramirez on appeal, said her client's lawyer at trial did view the video, but “he needed a copy just as the state had.” The girl who was touched changed portions of her statement the day before the trial, Uliana told justices, and not having the video in hand made it difficult to challenge testimony in court.

Court documents say the rule was put in place after evidence in other cases ended up on social media, something Uliana argued punishes all defense attorneys for the actions of a few.

Deputy Indiana Attorney General Caroline Templeton argued last week the attorney had months to view the video at the prosecutor's office and could have made several visits. Perhaps, but there are other ways to deal with the social media problem. Providing a copy of the video would have been easy and efficient.

It's only fair.