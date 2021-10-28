Humane strategy

When state inspectors arrived last year at a LaGrange man's property, they found dozens of puppies confined to plywood pens that looked like horse stalls.

Some dogs were running loose. Some had no access to water. Their confines were filthy.

“(He) was using bagged shavings in the pens, and the floor area looked mounded up like he just put clean shavings over feces and kept layering it,” the Humane Society of the United States wrote in a report released in May.

The man told inspectors he'd been “picking up puppies from various sources and re-selling them” online, according to the report, which says inspectors discovered many of the animals coughing and with other health problems such as mange at a follow-up visit to the property a few weeks later.

The accounts are included in this year's “Horrible Hundred,” the Humane Society's annual compendium detailing the worst offenders among the country's known puppy mills. The LaGrange case is among six in Indiana – one in Grabill involved untreated skin problems and improper documentation – ranking it eighth among 16 states represented in the report.

Each provides strong proof that state and local leaders should do more to stop rogue animal sellers and breeders.

Samantha Morton, the Humane Society's Indiana state director, called the Hoosier State “an anchor of the Midwestern puppy mill belt that supplies our nation's pet stores” in an op-ed published in The Journal Gazette after the Horrible Hundred report came out. She urged lawmakers to pass laws similar to those in California, Maine, Maryland and Washington to ban the sale of commercially bred dogs in pet stores.

The Humane Society will pitch a humane pet stores bill to the Indiana General Assembly in 2022, Morton told the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Communities are already taking action, and Fort Wayne could be next.

Columbus passed an ordinance in April prohibiting pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits. Hamilton County approved a measure in 2019 to ban puppy mills.

Dyer and Highland in Lake County recently barred the sale of animals from puppy mills.

Humane Fort Wayne Executive Director Jessica Henry told The Journal Gazette last week she is working with Amy-Jo Sites, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control director, to monitor other communities' experiences with hopes of developing a local ordinance.

“We would love and completely support an ordinance,” Animal Care & Control spokeswoman Holly Pasquinelli said Tuesday.

The Dyer ordinance allows for fines of up to $500 for each violation and $500 per day for a continuing violation.

Indiana's law regulating commercial dog breeders and brokers is weak.

It took effect in 2010 and defines a breeder as someone “who maintains more than 20 unaltered female dogs that are at least 12 months of age,” according to the Animal Legal & Historical Center at Michigan State University. It does not allow for unannounced inspections – something Morton argues would curb the suffering of vulnerable animals.

Breeders and brokers can be fined under the law, though it's unclear whether any of the Indiana residents named in the “Horrible Hundred” report were. None faced criminal charges.

It's time for elected officials to consider measures to protect animals from unscrupulous breeders and consumers who might adopt the pets.