Five questions for Kim Barnett-Johnson

1 You've been chancellor since August. How have things been going? Have your expectations about the post met reality?

It's been going great. I thought the position of chancellor would be a very busy job, and it definitely met my expectations! But it has been with important, fulfilling work. I've been connecting with the community and with faculty and staff. So, yes, it has met my expectations, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it!

2 You said after being named chancellor that, “I want to make a significant change in education for all students.” Please expand on that a bit. What is that change, and how can it be achieved?

When I talk about making a significant change for students, it really revolves around helping our communities understand what Ivy Tech is and showcasing everything we have to offer. Ivy Tech can help our students reach their goals, no matter who they are. Achieving a college degree is attainable for anyone, regardless of their circumstances.

3 Why is that change necessary?

The change in perception is necessary because there are so many people who think a college degree or certificate is unattainable for them. Ivy Tech can open doors for people in our community, but they need to be able to see college as an option first. One of the things that has been evident to me in my 20 years at Ivy Tech is that even though we have locations across the state, I still think we're one of Indiana's best-kept secrets.

4 The pandemic affected enrollment at community colleges around the country. What have been the effects on Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's enrollment? How do you as an administrator lure back and retain students?

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted enrollment in colleges across the country, and Ivy Tech is no exception. When you look at community colleges nationwide, Ivy Tech has had a similar decrease in enrollment.

As an administrator, I don't see it as luring a student back, but getting better at seeing what our community wants in education and listening to their needs. We don't want to just offer classes for the sake of offering classes. We need to be strategic in our offerings and then provide courses in a way that meets our students' needs.

The pandemic was devastating, but it did push us to adapt and try new things. A lasting impact is that we are now better than ever at offering a range of course modalities – online, virtual, traditional, etc. – so that we can meet our students where they are.

And when it comes to retaining students, we continue to strive to serve the whole student. We know that wraparound services like emergency funds, mental health counseling, career coaching and transportation assistance are critical to supporting our students through their educational journey. During the pandemic, the need has never been greater, and we've risen to that challenge by providing more aid and assistance than ever before.

5 What are some goals for the local campus, moving forward? How will Ivy Tech Fort Wayne reach them?

In the immediate future, I've intentionally not set goals. This is because I feel strongly that my first act should be listening. I am meeting with the community, both internally and externally. I want to make sure we're setting strategic goals that make sense for our 11-county service area.

Once we do set goals, it's my plan to continue engaging our internal and external communities to help meet them. This is truly a community effort, and I want to keep everyone as involved as possible. I encourage the community to reach out to me directly with their ideas, needs and feedback about how Ivy Tech can be the education partner they need. I can be reached at 260-480-4220.