Plan of action

It's easy to get lost in planning and zoning minutiae.

General industrial. Agricultural. Compliance with comprehensive plans. Undesirable precedents.

Those terms and concepts might sound like gibberish, but they're not abstract. They are tangible measures through which officials shape – and reshape – our communities by guiding development toward some areas and away from others.

It's encouraging that our elected leaders see planning and zoning as the transformative processes they are.

Allen County commissioners last week rejected plans for a large development on nearly 80 acres, east of Interstate 69, off Feighner Road. The move ensures the county sticks to established plans for regulating developments in the area.

Silverado Properties LLC submitted plans for three buildings, each less than 50 feet tall and 150,000 square feet. The structures could later expand by as much as 75,000 square feet.

The pitch to the county also came with a request to rezone 77 acres near the General Motors plant from agricultural to general industrial – a semantically small move that might have had big consequences. A project summary given to commissioners does not say what, exactly, or how the development would have been used.

The agricultural designation allows for things such as barns, livestock feeding operations and animal kennels. General industrial “is intended to provide areas for assembly, distribution, fabricating, manufacturing and processing industries where the operation is enclosed within a building,” according to Allen County's zoning ordinance.

Allowed uses include motorcycle manufacturing, operation of distilleries and processing of recyclable materials. Silverado agreed not to use the property as a site for some operations allowed under the ordinance, including a foundry, indoor salvage yard or sexually oriented business.

Regardless, commissioners looked closer and voted no, siding with residents in the area who argued approving the proposal would go against a 2016 land use plan. That's after the Allen County Plan Commission in September forwarded documents to commissioners without a recommendation on whether to approve them, a rarity.

The project summary notes the area is adjacent to farmland, a church and several homes.

Commissioner Nelson Peters, also a member of the plan commission, said he remembers conversations at the time about not allowing industrial or commercial use in the area and keeping industrial operations on the opposite side of I-69, The Journal Gazette's Devan Filchak reported.

The situation is reminiscent of 2017, when plans for a 775,000-square-foot “truck hub” near GM were scrapped amid concerns building it would run afoul of recommendations in the county's comprehensive plan.

Good planning leads to good outcomes. It would have been easy for commissioners to examine the Silverado proposal, see only economic development dollar signs and approve them.

But they rightly looked toward the future and followed their own guidelines, ensuring the county's southwest development remains well-planned.@cutline credit:File