Financial aid gurus across the state will gather with families this weekend to help them find money to send prospective students to college.

The aim of College Goal Sunday is to get those families to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA – an important document that is the gateway to funding for college.

How many Hoosiers are interested in taking their education to the next level? It's fair to wonder, after reviewing data on college-going rates and enrollment numbers at Indiana public colleges and universities.

Fall enrollment at most public colleges continues to drop; only the flagship campuses of Indiana and Purdue universities and Ivy Tech Community College sites have seen gains. The 2.6% decline this year brings the five-year loss in degree-seeking students to 10.4%.

Nearly 240,000 students are now working toward a degree at a public college in Indiana. That's about 28,000 fewer than in 2016, The Journal Gazette's Ashley Sloboda reported.

Purdue University Fort Wayne's student head count fell more than 8%, from 6,781 in the fall of 2020 to 6,211 this year.

The number of Indiana high school students moving on to college is also trending negative.

Only 59% of 2019 high school students enrolled in college after graduation, according to the 2021 Indiana Career Readiness Report, down from 61% in 2018. It's the largest year-to-year drop since 2015.

The rate was 65% in 2015.

Those numbers don't factor in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Next year's iteration of this report could show continued decline, as fall enrollment across Indiana's four-year public colleges was down about 4% and two-year enrollment was down 13% in 2020,” the study published by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education says.

All of that is bad news for state higher education officials, who have set a goal of at least 60% of working-age Hoosiers having “a high-quality secondary credential” by 2025.

It also doesn't bode well for local business leaders, who have said attracting and retaining employers – and workers – means improving the quality of the state's workforce.

“The nature of manufacturing is changing, becoming much more automated and requiring credentialed higher skills,” John Sampson, then CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, told The Journal Gazette in 2017. “We'll be left behind if our workforce isn't trained.”

Public colleges and universities are facing big problems. The population of college-going students has shrunk, and fewer 18-year-olds are heading directly into degree-seeking programs.

Some potential students have chosen work in a plentiful job market rather than continuing their studies.

That – and other options, such as pursuing careers in skilled trades through apprenticeships – is great, but it's clear Indiana needs to work harder to convey the value of higher education.

A recent Georgetown University study acknowledges that factors such as field of study, race, gender and ethnicity can also determine lifetime earnings. But those with degrees typically earn more than those without.

Workers with a high school diploma can expect to pull in median lifetime earnings of about $1.6 million, according to the study. That number rises to about $2.8 million for those with bachelor's degrees and $4 million for workers with doctorates.

It's a worthy investment.