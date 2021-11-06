Additional signs of a big footprint

“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign.”

Those lyrics are immortalized in a 1971 song by the Canadian rock group Five Man Electrical Band. Online retailer Amazon has apparently made them part of its business strategy.

The company is asking city officials to bend rules to allow it to construct signs larger than what's now allowed under local ordinances at its new 630,000-square-foot, $100 million fulfillment center at 5510 Flaugh Road.

Amazon wants two free-standing, “monument-style” signs at 117 square feet each, instead of the 80 square feet dictated by the ordinance. It's also asked for approval to build the signs a foot taller than typically allowed – 9 feet instead of 8 feet.

Documents sent to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals seek approval for seven additional “freestanding informational signs” that would be 20 square feet instead of the allowed 6 square feet. Another seven signs – 9 square feet instead of 6 square feet – would be mounted on light poles, according to plans.

Amazon also wants to put signs on fences on the property.

Is it a sign of the times? A sign of things to come?

A public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Citizens Square.