Atlas points way back to library

Better late than never.

That's what some Cambridge University officials are saying after a library book was returned about 50 years after it was checked out.

The book, an atlas published in 1856 by the Society for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge, was recently left at the storied British university's Jerwood Library after a reunion. The book was “an old atlas that was of historical interest” read a note inside, according to the BBC.

The note says the atlas was borrowed in the early 1970s, but records of loans from that time no longer exist; the exact date is impossible to know, the BBC reported.

A blog post from the library says the Society for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge published documents on a range of topics intended for “working class readership” in the 19th century.

“Its most successful was a set of relatively inexpensive, but high quality atlas maps,” the post says. “Until the Society published their maps, atlases were expensive – luxury items intended for the gentleman's library. The SDUK maps were intended to attract a wide readership and be affordable, and they are some of the most accurate and well-designed maps of the time.”

The library said the fine for the overdue book would have been about £3,000 – about $4,000. But the library stopped charging late fees three years ago.