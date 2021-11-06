Parkview Field to the pinnacle: Ex-TinCap wins Series clincher

It's always nice to see an old friend, especially if he's pitching the deciding game of the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves' Max Fried did just that Tuesday, pitching six innings of shutout baseball to help deliver the franchise's first World Series title in 26 years. The 27-year-old southpaw is a former Fort Wayne TinCaps hurler.

“He pitched good,” vanquished Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve told the New York Times. “He didn't use his curveball too much tonight, but fastball, slider, changeup was really good. He was almost unhittable.”

Almost.

Fried gave up four hits and struck out six. Two other Braves pitchers closed out the 7-0 win at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

The Santa Monica, California, native started 24 games for the TinCaps in 2013. He was the starter in a team no-hitter at Parkview Field that year, going 52/3 innings.

Fried joins five other former members of the local minor league team (including its time as the Wizards) – Trea Turner (Washington Nationals, 2019), Joe Ross (2019 Nationals), Jake Peavy (San Francisco Giants, 2014; Boston Red Sox, 2018), David Freese (St. Louis Cardinals, 2011) and A.J. Pierzynski (Chicago White Sox, 2005) – to earn World Series rings.

At one point in Tuesday's game, Fried's pitching counterpart on the Astros was also a former TinCap. Phil Maton, 28, a righthander, went an inning and a third, giving up two hits and striking out one.

Maton made eight relief appearances for the local nine in 2016.