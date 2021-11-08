Five questions for Kylee Shirey

1 Why did you decide to get involved with the Downtown Improvement District?

When I first moved to Fort Wayne in 2007 to start my career, the downtown was still pretty sleepy and Parkview Field was still a vision. As a downtown resident and employee, I wanted to make sure I wasn't just watching from the sidelines but could look back someday and know I had some small part in the incredible renaissance of Fort Wayne's downtown.

2 What should the community know about DID and how it has shaped downtown Fort Wayne?

The DID is perhaps best known for its events, such as Night of Lights, Fright Night, Buskerfest or Lunch on the Square. These have all been important in drawing people to downtown Fort Wayne to let them experience how great it is. However, I believe the unsung hero of the DID is our Clean & Green Program, which is truly what keeps our downtown looking pristine and sets us apart from so many other downtowns in the country. We have clean sidewalks, beautiful planters and clear alleyways – all of which help attract people into our downtown businesses.

3 You've also been involved in the Regional Partnership and Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House. Why is community involvement important to you?

I was inspired early in my career by mentors and other leaders to give back to the community through nonprofit engagement and board service. Over the years, I have come to realize just how important it is. The work of community development and nonprofit services does not “just happen” on its own. It takes consistent, committed – often courageous – leadership to accomplish the big things we are striving for in this community. As the famous quote says, “If not me, then who?”

4 What's the best thing about working and playing downtown?

I just love the energy of working and enjoying downtown. There is no shortage of restaurants to enjoy, boutiques to shop, friends to bump into on the street, art to experience, shows to watch – there's always something going on!

(And, contrary to popular belief, there's plenty of parking!)

5 What's your favorite holiday activity downtown?

This year, I'm especially looking forward to the Days of Holly Shopping! My kids and I always enjoy just spending a day out downtown during the holidays. We'll roam around with hot chocolate from one of the local shops, enjoy the art murals, have lunch on The Landing, visit the boutiques to do our Christmas shopping, and maybe cap off the night with dinner and the Festival of Trees.