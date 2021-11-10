Road to recovery

Amid cries of socialism and other unhelpful bluster, there are voices grounded in the reality that the infrastructure package awaiting President Joe Biden's signature will reinvigorate the fabric of the country's aging boulevards and byways.

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, is among them.

“It's the type of long-term, needed commitment to improve the state and nation's infrastructure system that we've sought for more than a decade,” he said in a statement issued after House members voted last week to send the $1.2 trillion measure to Biden. “In fact, it's the largest investment ever in bridges – many of which have been dangerously deteriorating for years – since the interstate highway system was constructed.”

Brinegar said other positives such as money for broadband and upgrades for the energy grid and clean drinking water far outweigh concerns the spending plan will saddle the country with more debt. Jobs – potentially millions of them over the next decade, according to a Georgetown University study – also will be created.

“We simply couldn't let our infrastructure further deteriorate and burden business and citizens alike,” his statement says.

About 6% of Indiana's more than 19,300 bridges are structurally deficient, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association says. That puts the state 16th in the nation in the number of structurally deficient bridges.

Among the state's 25 most traveled structurally deficient bridges, one in Allen County – on Bluffton Road, over the St. Marys River, that was built in 1986 – ranks 17th, with more than 23,000 daily crossings, association data shows. Another span on State Boulevard, over Spy Run Creek, has about 20,000 daily crossings.

It would cost more than $2.26 billion to replace or repair Indiana's problem bridges, the Washington, D.C.-based organization estimates. Costs to fix those and other projects around the country will only rise over time.

The infrastructure package – primarily a reauthorization of federal funds appropriated each year that includes $550 billion in new spending over five years – calls for $7 billion to be spent on roads and bridges. More than $400 million would go to Indiana for bridge replacement and repairs.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed the House late Friday with no support from Indiana Republicans, including Jim Banks. He told his Republican Study Committee the bill is “mind-blowingly corrupt” and puts the country on the fast track toward socialism, the New York Post reported last month.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, herself not one to miss a ride on her party's bandwagon, called it a “socialist tax and spend scheme,” according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

In the other chamber, Republican Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun decried supposed excessive spending and voted no. Young was in the fast lane with 66 other senators toward supporting infrastructure spending last year, citing “nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition,” but he later took the off ramp.

Democratic Reps. Frank Mrvan and Andre Carson were the only members of Indiana's congressional delegation to vote yes on the bill, which also received 13 Republican votes.

“I look forward after President Biden signs this measure into law to seeing these investments come to fruition and watching our incredible unions, workforce and small businesses get to work to further grow our economy,” Mrvan said after the vote.

The package is a commitment to reinvest, not reckless spending. Thank goodness for those willing to see and improve the road ahead.