Canterbury alum boldly going forth in Hollywood

The next installment of the Star Trek movie franchise will have a local connection.

Canterbury School alum Cam Squires is working on a script for the so-far unnamed film, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Release of the anticipated next sojourn in the enduring deep space saga recently was moved to Dec. 23, 2023, from June 9, 2023, the entertainment site reported.

“Where we go with the franchise next theatrically is crucial to the health of the overall franchise,” Paramount CEO Brian Robbins told The Reporter. “There's no doubt that big theatrical movies are the beacon that ignite franchises. We're in it and I don't really have anything to say because I'm waiting for the development to be delivered. I can't wait to get going on it; we're not there yet, but we need to get there soon.”

Squires went to Yale University in 2009 after graduating from Canterbury and since has worked in film and TV, including on “WandaVision” – the Emmy Award-winning Disney+ show that blends classic TV with the superhero genre.

He intended to study international relations and law at Yale, Squires told WANE-TV in March, but things later took a turn.

“First semester in college, I took a Spike Lee class, and it was probably the first time that I ever experienced how to write about TV or movies or things like that,” he said.

It seems things turned out OK.