State can right an injustice among justices

When the Indiana Supreme Court was established with statehood in 1816, its justices were chosen by the governor.

Partisan elections replaced that system in 1851. A constitutional amendment more than a century after that sought to lessen political influence on the bench, ending partisan elections with the current process of gubernatorial appointment with subsequent nonpartisan retention elections.

Justices and other judges now apply for open spots and are interviewed by a judicial nominating commission. The governor chooses new jurists from among three finalists chosen by the commission.

“Of the various methods of selecting appellate judges used in this country, Indiana's system best furthers the goals of impartiality and accountability,” the state's judiciary proclaims on its website.

They're admirable goals, and the makeup of courts should also reflect the people they serve. The state can move closer to making that a reality next year, when the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court steps down.

The five-justice high court is and has been one of the least diverse entities in state government.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who took the bench in 2012 after being appointed by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels, is the panel's only woman. She is only the second female jurist to ever serve on the court. Myra Selby, who stepped down in 1999, was the first.

Two Black justices – Selby and Robert D. Rucker, who took the bench in 1999 and stepped down in 2017 – have served on the court in its more than 200 years. Current justices Rush, Steven David, Mark Massa, Geoffrey Slaughter and Christopher Goff are white.

Unfortunately, that's common.

The Brennan Center for Justice tracks diversity on state supreme courts, and its most recent report is not encouraging. Twenty-two states do not have a justice who publicly identifies as a person of color, including 11 states in which people of color make up at least 20% of the population. Indiana is among eight states with a Black population greater than 10% with no Black justices.

Twelve states, including Indiana, have only one female justice, the report published in April says.

“A diverse bench is vital to achieving a fair system of justice and promoting public trust in the courts,” according to the report. “Across the country, state supreme courts fail to reflect an increasingly diverse population.”

Indiana Justice David, an eminently capable and thoughtful judge, announced this month he will step down next fall after more than a decade on the court. It is an opportunity for the court and the state to move closer to noble ideals leaders of both have already said they support.

Rush, the chief justice, wrote in a letter to state courts last year amid a nationwide reckoning over racial inequality that the pathway for people of color to become lawyers and judges should be improved.

“People must see themselves, their experiences, and their backgrounds reflected in the bench and bar of this state to foster trust and understanding between the public and the judicial branch,” she wrote.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, at the time considering a pick to the Indiana Court of Appeals, promised to track race and gender as part of the process for appointing judges.

A challenge, of course, is ensuring the nominating commission has enough aspiring justices who are women and people of color from which to choose. We hope there are.