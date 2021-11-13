Talking turkey: Dishing on our Thanksgiving faves

Thanksgiving: A time for family, football and So. Much. Food.

What's not to love?

A lot, apparently.

Travel website The Vacationer recently asked nearly 1,100 people across the country which traditional Turkey Day foods they dislike the most. Turkey, the very essence of the Thanksgiving holiday, topped the list of main courses.

More than 28% of those who responded said they're not fans of the ol' Butterball. Ham, at 21%, finished a close second.

As for sides, more than 23% don't like stuffing – or, if you prefer, dressing. Nearly 30% won't eat cranberry sauce, and about 21% of respondents aren't fond of pumpkin pie.

Those who responded to the survey could choose as many foods as they wanted, and 14% said corn won't be part of their meal. Twelve percent will cast aside their carrots.

“Interesting Demographic Comparison – American adults aged 18-29 are twice as likely to dislike turkey than Americans over 60. 38.46% of those aged 18-29 said they disliked Thanksgiving turkey,” according to The Vacationer. “However, only 16.94% of Americans over 60 stated they dislike turkey.”

No word on how many will be chowing down on Tofurky this year.