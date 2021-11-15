Five questions for Malak El-Taleb

1 You're a native of Libya who moved to the U.S. 13 years ago. Have you found Fort Wayne to be a welcoming place? Why?

Ever since I moved to Fort Wayne, I have been pleasantly surprised with how welcoming and kind the community here is. People are always willing to lend a helping hand, and the community here always has resources to help those who need it. I truly appreciate the fact that people tend to be open-minded and willing to learn about different cultures.

2 How has your experience as an immigrant shaped your volunteer work with Amani Family Services?

My experiences as an immigrant have made me understand how important it is to be open to learn and understand different customs and cultures around me. It has given me the perspective I need in order to provide the right voice for immigrants while working with Amani Family Services.

3 Please tell us a little about how you advocate for immigrants and refugees living in Fort Wayne.

I tend to always go above and beyond in whatever position I find myself in to advocate for immigrants and refugees. When I was an international student at Purdue University Fort Wayne, I found different ways to advocate for international students to make sure their concerns were heard and their needs were met by being in various student organizations as well as different committees on campus. I was always willing to take on leadership roles in order to have international students' representation regarding various campus decisions.

4 In October, you were given the Welcoming Fort Wayne Emerging Leader Award at the Welcoming Fort Wayne Diversity Awards ceremony. What does that recognition mean to you?

It was such an honor to be nominated for the Welcoming Fort Wayne Emerging Leader Award, but it was completely surreal winning it. I have never expected anything in return for any of the work I do for the international community in Fort Wayne, but the recognition was so appreciated, and I'm just glad to be a part of a truly accepting community.

5 How can we as a community work to ensure Fort Wayne continues to be a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees?

I think the biggest thing we as a community can do to ensure Fort Wayne continues to be a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees is by being open-minded and willing to learn about what makes each culture different and unique. There's beauty in every culture and we should always strive to see it.