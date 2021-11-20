Inspirations to all ages

It's never too late to strive for new goals.

Julia Hawkins and Manfred Steiner are living proof.

Hawkins, 105 – nicknamed “Hurricane” – recently completed a historic run at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games. She became the first female track and field athlete and first American to set a world record in the 100-meter dash in her age group.

“The older you get, the more passions you ought to have,” Hawkins told USA Today, after completing the race in 1:02.95. “Keeping active is one of my most important passions.”

She began competing at age 100 and also set a 100-meter dash world record in 2017, with a time of just over 39 seconds, CBS Sports reported.

In Rhode Island, Steiner, 89, recently earned his doctoral degree in physics.

Born in Vienna, Austria, he previously earned a medical degree and a doctorate in biochemistry. But Steiner harbored a lifelong love of physics and turned his attention to the subject after retiring as a hematologist at age 70 from Brown University.

“All the young people, if they have a dream, follow that dream,” he told NPR.

“Don't give up on it.”

Steiner successfully defended his dissertation – “Corrections to the Geometrical Interpretation of Bosonization” – and will receive his doctorate early next year, a news release from Brown says.