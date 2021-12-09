When the definitive history of COVID is written later this century, people will look at this country's collective response as a prime example of what can happen in a population with many who are either willfully ignorant, selfish or politically myopic. More than 20 months into the pandemic and northeast Indiana is awash in red on the state health department's color-coded map for coronavirus spread. In effect, we're helping the virus when we should be trying to destroy it.

Allen, Huntington, Wells, DeKalb, Whitley, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties are in the red with seven-day positivity rates above 15%. Indeed, Steuben's positivity rate is among the highest in the state at 25.5%. Allen is at 16%. Adams is in the orange with a rate above 5%, but even it is trending higher.

On Wednesday, the Allen County Health Department reported that another 435 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 69,107 cases and 887 deaths.

Allen County's vaccination rate is 53.3% of eligible residents, which is a concern of Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County's health commissioner. He discussed this on Monday as a guest on Mayor Tom Henry's podcast. Sutter also expressed concern about the downstream effect on hospitals.

“What I don't think the people know is how bad the hospitals are right now,” Sutter said. “The hospitals are really feeling the strain.”

Sutter added what is altogether the horrific norm of our recent pandemic experience: “The vast majority of people being admitted (to hospitals) and the vast majority of people on vents and dying are unvaccinated.”

Sutter's fear was echoed on Tuesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cited the statistics that Indiana has about 53% of eligible Hoosiers – and 50% of all Hoosiers – vaccinated.

On top of the illness' destructive course, the state legislature will hear comments on ending the governor's public health emergency order on Dec. 16 – an order he must defend in the face of his party's insistence that all is well enough. The language has been filed in House Bill 1001 and the House Employment Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing, according to Niki Kelly, The Journal Gazette's Indianapolis reporter. Another key part of the bill restricts employers from having vaccine mandates for employees.

As Holcomb and Sutter know, COVID-19 isn't going to disappear because we're tired and want it to go away. In fact, with the omicron strain hitting the United States, the virus is doing what viruses do – finding ways to thrive.

“COVID-19 is with us,” said Holcomb. “It's with us for awhile, till it's not. Our positivity rate is at a point that I don't like. Our vaccination rate's at a point I don't like.”

The immediate problem isn't who but what is to blame – politicization and misinformation. Since May 2021, residents of counties that voted heavily for Donald Trump during the last election have been three times as likely to die from COVID-19 as those who live in areas that turned out for President Joe Biden, according to a statistical analysis by National Public Radio. Furthermore, 90% of Republicans surveyed either believe or are unsure of at least one false statement about COVID-19.

This doesn't mean only Republicans are dying from COVID-19. However, Republicans are now the largest group of unvaccinated individuals. And the vast majority of deaths since May, around 150,000, have been among the unvaccinated, said Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

“While vaccine hesitancy exists in many different groups, Hotez suspects that the deaths are 'overwhelmingly' concentrated in more politically conservative communities,” NPR reported.

As long as we remain unvaccinated, unmasked, carefree and unconcerned, then we're going to continue to only aid our common enemy. How many deaths could we have prevented? History will tell us, and it won't be kind.