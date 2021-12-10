Hand of friendship

Whether one believes in coincidence or providence, it is fitting that while we celebrate a season of reflection, sharing and togetherness, we are also in the midst of a transition for Afghan refugees who are settling into new lives here and around the country.

As of mid-November, the Fort Wayne office of Catholic Charities has already settled 60 people, with a commitment to 15 more.

Sure, the Hoosier way to welcome a new neighbor is with some baked goods. That's not possible, yet. The agency is not revealing where the refugees are living in the area because the housing is temporary. However, there are other ways to show your hospitality to refugees.

On Wednesday, a donation drive for the refugees is scheduled at Wunderkammer Company, 3402 Fairfield Ave., on the city's south side. From 5 p.m. to8 p.m., people can donate everything from kitchen items to cleaning supplies to toiletries. (Contact Catholic Charities directly for donations of furniture and other large items.)

Financial contributions are also being accepted. A donation of $2,000 covers a family's basic needs for a month; $500 provides clothing for a family.

Catholic Charities will pick up the donations on Thursday for distribution to families. This drive is separate from a recent announcement from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security that it's winding down a statewide collection at National Guard armories at 4 p.m. Friday. Camp Atterbury is expected to house evacuees through the end of January.

“The success of this initiative ... affirms the undeniable fact that Hoosier Hospitality is alive and well,” Gov. Eric Holcomb is quoted in a news release.

A group of friends took up the local drive: Kourtney Teegardin, Alex Hall, Kristin Rahn and Dan Swartz.

Teegardin was pushed to act after reading comments on news stories about the resettlement. There appeared to be two points of view: “There are people already here who need help” and “I'd like help, but I don't know how.”

Teegardin, a lifelong resident, chose the latter, rejecting the false dichotomy.

In fulfilling its faith obligation, Catholic Charities has nearly a half-century record of serving refugees. As with all cases, agency workers are measuring and assessing needs. The goal is to attain self-sufficiency within the first three to six months after arrival.

As this board wrote in October, many issues divide us today. Assisting our new neighbors should be one to bring us together.

We're delighted to see four people take up the mantle of charity. We'd love to see Wunderkammer filled with gifts to show Hoosier Hospitality to people who have survived a perilous journey.