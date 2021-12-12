Eastern Allen upgrading its fire, EMS protection

Property owners in the new East Central Fire/EMS Protection Territory will have their tax rates hiked by 7% or more, but the net outcome – safety – is immeasurable.

The new East Central agency will provide fire and emergency medical services in New Haven and Woodburn and in unincorporated portions of Adams, Jefferson, Milan and Maumee townships. East Central will formulate its own board made up of representatives from the areas served.

Given the growth in eastern Allen County, where call volume has outstripped the resources of both the New Haven and Woodburn departments over the past decade, the creation of the territory by combining the two departments was not only sensible but necessary. No one expects to have to call 911 for help, but when we do, saving a life could mean a response to a call in a matter of minutes. New Haven Fire Chief Josh Hale and his deputies believe continuing down the old path would have been irresponsible and could have resulted in catastrophic outcomes.

Woodburn, with its 30 dedicated volunteers and three full-time employees, has had full-time EMS coverage from7 a.m. to 5 p.m. But heart attacks, strokes and accidents do not occur within a negotiated time frame.

While volunteers have been the backbone of small-town and rural departments, volunteerism is dwindling. The training needed to become an emergency medical technician, paramedic or firefighter is extensive and expensive, Hale said.

Meanwhile, residential and commercial development continue to put a strain on first responders. An elder care facility, for example, is sure to increase activity among EMTs and paramedics, Hale said.

East Central will eventually have a combined full-time staff of 38, up from 25. The staff will include an administrative assistant and two trainers, who will also be doing outreach in the community. Combined with part-timers and volunteers, the East Central territory will have more than 100 trained EMTs, paramedics and firefighters to serve New Haven, Woodburn and the unincorporated portions of the four townships.

Because the fire protection territory is growing in size and modernizing its equipment, lower insurance rates are a possibility. Indeed, Hale said he and his deputies are working to provide a good fire suppression safety score from the Insurance Safety Office, an insurance advisory organization.

“We're not going to be a 100% career department,” Hale said, recalling that he started out as a volunteer firefighter in 2001, not long after graduating from New Haven High School. He is the son and grandson of volunteer firefighters. It's a noble heritage. But he realizes that relying solely on volunteers is unsustainable, which means it's also dangerous.