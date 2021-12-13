5 Questions for Sue Ehinger

1 As the former Parkview Health chief experience officer and president of Parkview Hospital & Affiliates, you are now working with Indiana Tech to launch three new graduate-level programs in global health leadership, including a master of science in global health. What was the impetus behind Indiana Tech's decision to concentrate on health leadership?

Over the past 10 years, Indiana Tech has developed a strong global leadership program, its Ph.D. in global leadership, that's been attracting students and professors from around the world. The program has concentrations in organizational leadership, higher education leadership and business. At the same time, the school also has strong programs in health professions, such as health information technology and health information management. As I got to know the Indiana Tech team, we kept coming back to the topic of global health leadership. It's such a need in the world right now, and it fits in very well with what Indiana Tech is already doing in the areas of global leadership and health.

2 How will Indiana Tech's global health programs contrast from, say, a master of public health?

Students in our programs at Indiana Tech will learn about topics including global disease management, health care finance, global health leadership, decision-making for global health and more. The programs are all devised with an eye to preparing leaders who can work to address the interconnected health care challenges of today and tomorrow. We've really worked to develop programs that will educate that next generation of leaders who can work in collaboration to create more resilient, more responsive and more effective health systems in communities here at home and around the world.

Other programs, such as the master's of public health, tend to be focused more specifically on working in a particular segment or function of health care. For example, Indiana Tech has a strong health care management concentration under its current MBA program, which is ideal for administrative leaders seeking to run a health practice or hospital. The new global health programs are distinct from that, but also valuable in preparing leaders from a variety of backgrounds to think and act strategically, and collaborate across communities, to meet health challenges within their communities.

3 You have a unique insight into the state of health care locally and globally. How will these new programs help northeast Indiana meet its health care needs?

Even before the pandemic, it was clear that the health challenges facing our region, and the world, are complex. The pandemic has only shined a brighter spotlight on this. More and more, it will take communities coming together at every level – corporations, nonprofits, government, health care providers, schools and others – to address these challenges. There are so many people and organizations working in specific areas of health – education, wellness and prevention, clinical care, economic initiatives and so much more – that being able to connect these and align our efforts across our community is vital. That's what these programs will prepare students to do, which will only benefit northeast Indiana in its health status and growth.

4 After a career operating within a corporate environment, you're now working in an academic setting as an executive-in-residence. What are the differences? Are you learning new things about the health care field as you're creating these programs?

One of the things I've appreciated about the experience working in the academic setting is the ability to really go in-depth with each of the topics we've built courses around. It's not that you don't go into detail in the corporate environment – you do – but building academic programs is all about integrating a level of topic detail into an immersive learning experience that will not just transfer knowledge, but really get students engaged and taking the steps to becoming leaders in their own right. And, of course, that means I am learning along the way, too! The ways that organizations and communities tackle health care challenges evolve every day. Our ability to capture, analyze, share and operationalize data today is phenomenal, and also grows more each day. True collaboration on these programs keeps all of us at Indiana Tech current with what's happening in the health of our communities today, and what's coming next.

5 As someone who has been an executive leadership coach, what advice can you offer executives and managers who want to mentor their employees?

First, I'd encourage them to take the time to get to know their team members and their individual motivations, aspirations and dreams. Listen and be curious. That's always the best way to help them figure out how to keep growing, how to get where they'd like to go, and how to become the best versions of themselves. Dedicate time to work with them to find opportunities to keep learning and keep gaining experience. That might be continuing their education with a certificate or degree program. It could be training, or taking on new work responsibilities to gain new skills. Be open and supportive, and don't be afraid to nudge them to take the plunge into new things sometimes! Mentors push us a little and help us see things in new ways that we may not have the courage to do on our own. Your team members will appreciate and value your interest and your belief in them.